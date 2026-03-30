Reading's Perets Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Yaniv Perets of the Reading Royals is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 16-22. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Parets notched shutouts in both of his appearances against Norfolk last week.
The 26-year-old stopped all 37 shots in a 3-0 win on Wednesday and made 15 saves in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.
Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Parets is 13-8-3 in 25 appearances for the Royals this season with three shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. He is 1-2-0 in three outings with the Phantoms this season.
A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets has appeared in 86 career ECHL games with Norfolk, Bloomington and Reading, posting an overall record of 43-31-7 with eight shutouts, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. In seven career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Chicago, he has posted a record of 2-4-1. He has also seen action two career NHL games for Carolina.
Prior to turning pro, Perets appeared in 74 career games at Quinnipiac University where he was 56-9-5 with 21 shutouts, a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935 while leading the team to the National Championship in 2023.
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