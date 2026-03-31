ECHL Transactions - March 30

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 30, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Shawn Kennedy, F

Orlando:

Eric Olson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Jackson van de Leest, D Recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Sam Sedley, D Returned From Loan by Belleville

Atlanta:

Add Colby Muise, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Colby Muise, G Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Shawn Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Blake Murray, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Logan Nelson, F Placed on Reserve

Add Caden Brown, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Jacksonville:

Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Trevor Griebel, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Aidan Fulp, D Recalled by Rochester

Orlando:

Add Samuel Richard, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Harrison Meneghin, G Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Delete Jake Ratzlaff,D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Jaden Shields, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Chase Pauls, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

South Carolina:

Add Mikey Adamson, F Signed ECHL SPC

Toledo:

Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Alexandre Doucet, F Recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Carson Bantle, F Recalled by Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Andrei Bakanov, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add German Yavash, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Konnor Smith, D Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Wheeling:

Add Garret Sparks, G Added as EBUG

Add Emil Pieniniemi, D Assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Ryan Mahshie, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Maxim Pavlenko, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Daniel Laatsch, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Wichita:

Add Nico Somerville, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D Placed on Reserve







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