ECHL Transactions - March 30
Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 30, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Shawn Kennedy, F
Orlando:
Eric Olson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Jackson van de Leest, D Recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Sam Sedley, D Returned From Loan by Belleville
Atlanta:
Add Colby Muise, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Colby Muise, G Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Shawn Kennedy, F Activated from Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Blake Murray, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Logan Nelson, F Placed on Reserve
Add Caden Brown, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Jacksonville:
Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Trevor Griebel, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Aidan Fulp, D Recalled by Rochester
Orlando:
Add Samuel Richard, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Harrison Meneghin, G Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Delete Jake Ratzlaff,D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Jaden Shields, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Chase Pauls, D Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
South Carolina:
Add Mikey Adamson, F Signed ECHL SPC
Toledo:
Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Alexandre Doucet, F Recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Carson Bantle, F Recalled by Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Andrei Bakanov, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add German Yavash, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Konnor Smith, D Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Wheeling:
Add Garret Sparks, G Added as EBUG
Add Emil Pieniniemi, D Assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Ryan Mahshie, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Maxim Pavlenko, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Daniel Laatsch, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Wichita:
Add Nico Somerville, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Nolan Kneen, D Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Rush Sign Sean Strange from the University of Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Atlanta Gladiators Sign Goaltender Colby Muise - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Defenseman Mikey Adamson Inks Deal with Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Yaniv Perets Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 23-29, 2026 - Reading Royals
- Maine Wins 6-0 in Final Meeting from Portland - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Climbs Division Standings, Margaritaville© Friday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Reading's Perets Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Chase Pauls Returns to Rush, Connor Murphy Called Up - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Secure Playoff Spot - Fort Wayne Komets
- 2001 Kelly Cup Championship Team Returns for Rock the Retro Night, Presented by IBEW Local 776 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: March 30 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Walleye Weekly No. 23: March 30, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Forward Patrick Thomas Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 30 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Sweep Two Game Series in Utah - Allen Americans
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