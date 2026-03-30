Chase Pauls Returns to Rush, Connor Murphy Called Up
Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, Chase Pauls has been reassigned to the Rush by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, while Connor Murphy was recalled by Calgary.
Pauls, 22, earned his first call-up to the Wranglers on March 20th and played in three games over the following week. He now owns five games of AHL experience between Calgary and Henderson.
The second-year pro from Osler, Sask. played in the Rush's first 58 games of the season and is their top-scoring defenseman with 20 points (3g+17a). He picked up three assists in the same game for the first time on March 12th against Wichita.
Murphy, 27, is the ECHL's saves leader this season and the Rush's winningest goaltender in 2025-26. Murphy holds a 16-19-4 record with a 3.29 goals against average and .914 save percentage in 39 appearances.
The third-year pro from Hudson Falls, N.Y. has been called up to the Wranglers twice this season and played five AHL games. Murphy has 24 total games of experience in the American Hockey League, all with Calgary.
The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tulsa Oilers on April 1st, 3rd, and 4th at The Monument Ice Arena! We're rolling out the C of Red on Saturday, April 4th for Affiliation Night, presented by KT Connections. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
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