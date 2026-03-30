Yaniv Perets Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 23-29, 2026

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced in conjunction with the ECHL on Monday that Yaniv Perets has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Mar. 23-29. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, the first earned over Jan. 27-Feb. 2 in the 2024-25 campaign with Bloomington.

Perets, 26, notched shutouts in both of his appearances against Norfolk last week, stopping all 37 shots in a 3-0 win on Wednesday and made 15 saves in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Perets is 13-8-3 in 25 appearances for the Royals this season with three shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. He is 1-2-0 in three outings with the Phantoms this season.

A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets has appeared in 86 career ECHL games with Norfolk, Bloomington and Reading, posting an overall record of 43-31-7 with eight shutouts, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. In seven career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Chicago, he has posted a record of 2-4-1. He has also seen action two career NHL games for Carolina.

Prior to turning pro, Perets appeared in 74 career games at Quinnipiac University where he was 56-9-5 with 21 shutouts, a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935 while leading the team to the National Championship in 2023.

Perets is the second Royals goaltender to receive the weekly honor in the 2025-26 campaign, joining Keith Petruzzelli who earned the first for week one of the season. Perets is the 21st Royal to claim the GOW award, which is also the 27th time a Royals goaltender has earned the honor in the twenty-four season history of the team. Recipients of the award include: Barry Brust (3), Brandon Anderson (2), John Muse (2), Mark Dekanich (2), Riley Gill (2), Branden Komm, Martin Ouellette, Matt Dalton, Scott Fankhouser, Yutaka Fukufuji, Philipp Grubauer, Peter Hamerlik, Adam Hauser, Connor Knapp, John Murray, Michael Ouzas, Cody Rudkowsky, Pat Nagle, Parker Gahagen and Keith Petruzzelli.







ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.