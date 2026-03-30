Yaniv Perets Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 23-29, 2026
Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced in conjunction with the ECHL on Monday that Yaniv Perets has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Mar. 23-29. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, the first earned over Jan. 27-Feb. 2 in the 2024-25 campaign with Bloomington.
Perets, 26, notched shutouts in both of his appearances against Norfolk last week, stopping all 37 shots in a 3-0 win on Wednesday and made 15 saves in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.
Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Perets is 13-8-3 in 25 appearances for the Royals this season with three shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. He is 1-2-0 in three outings with the Phantoms this season.
A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets has appeared in 86 career ECHL games with Norfolk, Bloomington and Reading, posting an overall record of 43-31-7 with eight shutouts, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. In seven career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Chicago, he has posted a record of 2-4-1. He has also seen action two career NHL games for Carolina.
Prior to turning pro, Perets appeared in 74 career games at Quinnipiac University where he was 56-9-5 with 21 shutouts, a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935 while leading the team to the National Championship in 2023.
Perets is the second Royals goaltender to receive the weekly honor in the 2025-26 campaign, joining Keith Petruzzelli who earned the first for week one of the season. Perets is the 21st Royal to claim the GOW award, which is also the 27th time a Royals goaltender has earned the honor in the twenty-four season history of the team. Recipients of the award include: Barry Brust (3), Brandon Anderson (2), John Muse (2), Mark Dekanich (2), Riley Gill (2), Branden Komm, Martin Ouellette, Matt Dalton, Scott Fankhouser, Yutaka Fukufuji, Philipp Grubauer, Peter Hamerlik, Adam Hauser, Connor Knapp, John Murray, Michael Ouzas, Cody Rudkowsky, Pat Nagle, Parker Gahagen and Keith Petruzzelli.
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026
- Yaniv Perets Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 23-29, 2026 - Reading Royals
- Maine Wins 6-0 in Final Meeting from Portland - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Climbs Division Standings, Margaritaville© Friday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Reading's Perets Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Chase Pauls Returns to Rush, Connor Murphy Called Up - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Secure Playoff Spot - Fort Wayne Komets
- 2001 Kelly Cup Championship Team Returns for Rock the Retro Night, Presented by IBEW Local 776 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: March 30 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Walleye Weekly No. 23: March 30, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Forward Patrick Thomas Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 30 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Sweep Two Game Series in Utah - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Yaniv Perets Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 23-29, 2026
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, March 29th - Game 64/72
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, March 28th - Game 63/72
- Royals Sign 6'3" Defenseman Kyle Walker to SPC
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, March 27th - Game 62/72