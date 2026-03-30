Walleye Weekly No. 23: March 30, 2026

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye celebratory huddle after a big goal

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye celebratory huddle after a big goal(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 38-15-6-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win / 4 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Friday, March 27 vs. Indy (3-2 SOL)

Saturday, March 28 vs. Bloomington (4-3 OTL)

Sunday, March 29 vs. Bloomington (4-3 W)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, April 1 at Indy (7 p.m., 1370 WSPD, FloSports)

Friday, April 3 at Kalamazoo (7 p.m., 1370 WSPD, FloSports)

Saturday, April 4 vs. Wheeling (7:15 p.m., 1370 WSPD, BCSN, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Grinding It Out: The Toledo Walleye took four of six possible points this weekend. They picked up a pair of tough losses in overtime, taking a shootout loss against Indy on Friday night, and then an overtime loss to Bloomington on Saturday, picking up a point in each contest. The Fish broke out of their slump with a 4-3 win over Bloomington on Sunday. Toledo remains deadlocked with Fort Wayne for the Central Division race, setting the pair up for an exciting fight to the finish for the Central division crown as each team currently has 87 points this season and two more matchups this season.

10/10, No Notes: The Toledo Walleye clinched a berth in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Saturday, as gaining a point in the overtime loss to Bloomington, along with an Iowa Heartlanders win over the Cincinnati Cyclones in regulation, pushed the Fish back to another Run for the Kelly Cup. This is the tenth consecutive playoff appearance for the Walleye, a stretch that dates back to the 2015 playoffs (no postseason in 2020, Toledo did not play in 2020-21). This marks the 12th playoff run in Walleye history, out of 15 full seasons of play. The Fish look to continue a stretch of strong playoff hockey, as they have reached the Western Conference Finals in each of the last five seasons, making three Kelly Cup Final appearances (2019, 2022, 2025) and going an astounding 40-6-2 against Central Division opponents over that stretch.

Just One More: Forward Brandon Hawkins posted a pair of goals on Sunday vs. Bloomington, allowing him to tie former Walleye forward Shane Berschbach, and just needing one point to have the record all to himself. His next target will be to pass Toledo Storm legend Rick Judson's Toledo ECHL record of 441 career points, needing only 48 more points to tie that record. Hawkins is currently second in the ECHL in points with 66 (30 goals, 36 assists), trailing only Kansas City defenseman Marcus Crawford (79 pts).

Milestones in Sight: Alongside Hawkins, the Toledo Walleye have more individual milestones on the horizon, as Riley McCourt can tie two records, and Mitch Lewandowski can tie two and break a third record. McCourt needs one assist to tie his defenseman single-season record of 44 back in 2023-24, and then only needs one more power-play assist to tie Shane Berschbach's 28 PPA in 2016-17. McCourt is also two games away from his 300th professional game. Lewandowski is tied with Alden Hirschfeld for the franchise record for most shorthanded goals with six. If Lewandowski were to break that, he would re-join the list of nine players with three shorthanded goals in a single season, something only he could do twice, and it would also tie him with Hirschfeld's franchise shorthanded points record of nine. Lewandowski is also four games away from his 200th professional game, a feat that Tanner Dickinson and Colin Swoyer are both 7 games away from.

Bread and Butter: The Toledo Walleye landed their franchise record - extending; fifteenth shorthanded goal of the season on Sunday, alongside a trio of power play goals against the Bloomington Bison. The special teams has been especially strong lately, as the Fish landed went 5/11 (45.5%) on the power play, having scored at least one in each of their last four (7/15; 46.7%). The four special teams goals yesterday boosted the Walleye special teams to an ECHL-best +36 on the season, as they have scored 67 goals (52 PPG, 15 SHG) to allowing just 31 (29 PPG, 2 SHG).Toledo has far-and-away the best power-play unit in the ECHL, as their 29.5% leads by nearly a whole 6%, and Kansas City's 23.6% power-play unit is second in the league.

It's April???: The Walleye open the final stretch of games for the 2025-26 regular season by kicking off their eight game April slate this week. The week begins with Toledo heading to Indy on Wednesday for a rescheduled game in Fishers Event Center on April Fool's Day for the second year in a row. Then, the Walleye make their final stop in Wings Event Center on Friday to close the season series with the Kalamazoo Wings before returning home to welcome the Wheeling Nailers back into the Huntington Center on Saturday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (3G)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-0, 35/38 SV)

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