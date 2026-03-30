Defenseman Mikey Adamson Inks Deal with Stingrays

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced they have signed defenseman Mikey Adamson.

Adamson comes to South Carolina following his third season at Sacred Heart University where he captained the Pioneers. In 40 games this season, the 24-year-old had 34 points (4g, 30a) and was named to the AHA First All-Star Team. During the 2024-25 campaign, Adamson set a career high in goals with 12 and added 15 assists with Sacred Heart, garnering AHA Second All-Conference Team honors.

A native of Quincy, MA, Adamson transferred to Sacred Heart in 2023 following a season with the University of Massachusetts. In four seasons in the NCAA, Adamson had 83 points (21g, 62a) in 122 games.

The 5-9, 175 pound blue liner played two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Sioux City Musketeers, where he was an alternate captain in the 2021-22 season, helping the Musketeers to a Clark Cup Championship. Before joining Sioux City, Adamson spent two seasons at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, MA, where he was teammates with Stingrays defenseman John Fusco.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 4, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776, at 6:05 p.m..







ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

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