Maine Wins 6-0 in Final Meeting from Portland

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Greensboro Gargoyles were bested by four Maine Mariners power play goals in a 6-0 shutout on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Greensboro held pace in the first period, killing a late penalty that overlapped the second period by 12 seconds. The Mariners struck first 1:05 into the middle frame from Robert Cronin. Jacob Hudson scored on the power play at 5:11. The Mariners received a 5-on-3 power play, where Ryan Orgel extended the lead at 15:37. As the second of those penalties expired, Xander Lamppa gave the Mariners a 4-0 lead, before Lamppa scored another power play goal with 1.7 seconds left in the period to take a 5-0 advantage.

In the third period, Nikita Quapp replaced Ruslan Khazheyev in net for the Gargoyles. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave the Mariners their sixth power play try of the game. Ben Allison extended a 6-0 lead at 7:07 to give the Mariners their third power play goal of the game.

Ruslan Khazheyev made 25 saves in 40 minutes on 30 shots faced. Nikita Quapp saved seven of the eight shots he faced in the third period. The Mariners finished 4-for-7 on the power play, with 6 power play goals over the two game weekend. The Gargoyles power play finished 0-for-3 over the series, 0-for-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Greensboro travels to Allen, TX for a three game series against the Americans. The next game kicks off Thursday morning at 10:30 AM. The Gargoyles return home for the final six games of the inaugural season, hosting the Worcester Railers on Friday, April 10. Tickets and more information for all upcoming games are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.