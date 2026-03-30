Atlanta Gladiators Sign Goaltender Colby Muise

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Monday that the team has signed goaltender Colby Muise to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Muise, 27, signs with the Gladiators having played in 17 games with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League this season, posting a record of 8-8-1, a 2.44 GAA, a .919 SV%, and one shutout. Muise has also appeared in 8 ECHL games with the Orlando Solar Bears this season, with a 3-2 record, a 2.38 GAA, a .919 SV%, and one shutout.

The 6'0", 180-pound netminder is in his third season of professional hockey, having played with Chambery (France2), Peoria (SPHL), Fayetteville, (SPHL), Adirondack (ECHL), and Orlando since wrapping up his collegiate career with Marian University in 2023. In 9 games with Adirondack last season, Muise recorded a record of 1-6 with a 3.71 GAA, and an .867 SV%. He was sensational in the SPHL last season with the Peoria Rivermen, logging a record of 23-3-4, a league leading 1.68 GAA, and .933 SV%, with 8 shutouts, earning the SPHL Goaltender of the Year award and First-Team All-Star honors.

The Gladiators head to Greenville on Thursday to renew the I-85 Rivalry with the Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM, with coverage on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube beginning at 6:45 PM. Their next home game is on Friday, hosting the Swamp Rabbits on Golf Night at Gas South Arena. Get your tickets and join the battle today!







ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

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