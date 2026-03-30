Forward Patrick Thomas Re-Assigned to South Carolina

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Patrick Thomas has been re-assigned to the club from Hershey by the Washington Capitals.

Thomas, 21, returns to South Carolina after he was re-assigned to Hershey on March 17, playing in one game for the Bears on March 22, tallying two assists against the Bridgeport Islanders.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Thomas has spent a majority of the year with South Carolina, playing in 30 games for the Stingrays, striking for 16 points (3g, 13a). The forward has played in seven games in total with Hershey this season, adding a goal and pair of assists.

Drafted by Washington in the 4th round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Thomas is in his first year of professional hockey after five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Brantford Bulldogs and Hamilton Bulldogs. Last season, Thomas led the OHL in assists with 77, and had 104 points in total while he was the captain of Brantford.

This Stingrays transaction is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

___

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 4, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776, at 6:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.