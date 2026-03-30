K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Climbs Division Standings, Margaritaville© Friday at Home

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







Kalamazoo returns home with six points, climbing into Central Division playoff positioning.

OVERALL RECORD: 31-26-3-3

CENTRAL STANDINGS: No. 4

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (31-26-3-3), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, return home for Margaritaville Night & $3 Friday at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday, Apr. 3. The Wings then hit the road for a matchup against the Indy Fuel (31-24-8-1) at 4 p.m EDT on Saturday at Fishers Event Center and cap the weekend against the Bloomington Bison (31-28-2-3) at 5 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Last week, the K-Wings went 3-0-0-0 (4-3, 6-1, 2-1).

First, Kalamazoo hit the road to Glens Falls, NY, and possessed a three-goal lead into the third period at Harding Mazzotti Arena. Colin Bilek started the scoring in the first period before Kalamazoo snapped off three second-period goals off the sticks of Ryan Cox, Griffin Ness and Collin Saccoman. Jonathan Lemieux was strong between the pipes, making 29 saves and holding the Thunder to one goal until the final 30 seconds.

On Saturday, the K-Wings dominated the Thunder, producing one of their best games of the season in a 6-1 road victory. Kalamazoo's offense scored six goals on 15 shots (40%), and goaltender Aku Koskenvuo played his best game of the season, recording a career high 42 saves. The K-Wings also tied a season best on the penalty kill, going a perfect 6-for-6, and they connected on two power play opportunities (2-for-3).

Sunday, Kalamazoo's defense and Koskenvuo (39 saves) stole the show to complete the three-game sweep of Adirondack. Following a scoreless first period, Colson Gengenbach found the back of the net in the second period for the initial lead. The Thunder responded with a power play goal early in the third, but Griffin Ness answered the call, scoring the game-winning goal at the 10:37 mark of the third frame, as the defense held the rest of the way out.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays one game at Wings Event Center this week.

Friday, Apr. 3: Wastin' away again at Wings Event Center! Margaritaville Night, presented by Honor Credit Union, brings the beach vibes to the barn on April 3. Plus, sip $3 beers, sodas, and dogs 'til 8 PM, then kick back, relax, and enjoy a tropical twist on K-Wings hockey. Also, don't miss the Jersey Auction post-game benefiting KZoo Parks - flip flops optional, fun guaranteed!

NEXT WEEK!

Saturday, Apr. 11: 51 years of K-Wings hockey wouldn't be possible without YOU - our incredible fans! Get loud and join us for Fan Appreciation Night ! We're celebrating the best fans in the league at our final regular-season Saturday game, on Apr. 11, presented by Bronson. We're packing the night with giveaways, surprises, and family fun from puck drop to final horn. Puck drops at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo. Be one of the first 1,000 through the doors and score a K-Wings team poster!

Sunday, Apr. 12: We're swinging for the fences in the Regular-Season Finale, presented by MAGNA International, with our last 'Jersey Series' game! Join us as we close out the 51st year of K-Wings hockey in true Detroit Tigers style, Sunday, Apr. 12 at 3 p.m. EDT. The first 500 kids (12 & under) will snag a Tigers-inspired Youth K-Wings Baseball Jersey, and the night wraps with our last specialty jersey auction, benefiting KOHA. It's the regular-season finale, and the playoff race is heating up - don't miss the grand slam finish!

RESULTS

Friday, Mar. 27 - Kalamazoo vs. Adirondack (W, 4-3), Harding Mazzoti Arena, Glens Falls, NY | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (29-26-3-3) rode strong defensive play and a second-period offensive explosion in a victory that saw 70 combined penalty minutes against the Adirondack Thunder (34-19-7-1), Friday at Harding Mazzotti Arena, 4-3. Colin Bilek (19) started the scoring for the K-Wings, deflecting a shot inside the right post from the slot, to give Kalamazoo the early lead at the 13:58 mark of the first period. Ryan Cox (15) found the back of the net, banking a shot off a net front opponent at the 5:18 mark of the middle frame, and giving the K-Wings a 2-0 lead. Adirondack responded with a goal of their own at the 8-minute mark to shorten the lead to one. However, Ness (9) didn't wait long to notch his third point of the night with a power-play goal at the 11:15 mark. Collin Saccoman (6) kept the second period momentum rolling, sniping the puck inside the left post on the rush at the 19:26 mark. Adirondack then scored a pair of extra attacker goals at the 19:31 and 19:34 marks of the final frame, but the defense held the rest of the way. Jonathan Lemieux (11-7-1-3) was fantastic in net, holding the Thunder to one goal until the final 29 seconds and making 29 saves in the win. The K-Wings went 1-for-7 on the power-play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Saturday, Mar. 28 - Kalamazoo vs. Adirondack (W, 6-1), Harding Mazzoti Arena, Glens Falls, NY | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (30-26-3-3) put on an offensive masterclass, scoring six goals on 15 shots, en route to their second straight victory against the Adirondack Thunder (34-20-7-1) on Saturday at Harding Mazzotti Arena, 6-1. Kalamazoo enjoyed the spoils of four separate multi-point scorers in Jackson Kunz (2g, 1a), Nolan Walker (1g, 2a), Zach Okabe (3a), and Jayden Lee (2a). Aku Koskenvuo (6-8-0-0) made an ECHL career high 42 saves as well. Walker (19) lifted the K-Wings' first shot of the game in the net at the 13:05 mark of the first period. Evan Dougherty (6) then continued his hot streak on Kalamazoo's second shot of the contest with a goal at the 18:42 mark. Collin Saccoman (7) kept the momentum rolling in the second period with a top-shelf snipe at the 5:42 mark. Kunz (8) then slipped the puck through a gap in the netminder's pads to give the K-Wings a 4-0 lead with the PPG. Colin Bilek (20) then fired a power-play goal into the back of the net at the 11:01 mark. Adirondack then scored its first goal of the game at the 13:02 mark. Kunz (9) then scored the only goal of the third period at the 8:12 mark. The K-Wings went 2-for-3 on the power-play and tied a season best 6-for-6 performance on the penalty kill.

Sunday, Mar. 29 - Kalamazoo vs. Adirondack (W, 2-1), Harding Mazzoti Arena, Glens Falls, NY | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (31-26-3-3) rode stout defensive play and stellar goaltending to complete the sweep against the Adirondack Thunder (34-21-7-1) on Sunday at Harding Mazzotti Arena, 2-1. Aku Koskenvuo (7-8-0-0) stole the show, turning aside 39 shots in the victory, and earning the game's first star for the second night in a row. After a scoreless first frame, Colson Gengenbach (3) started the scoring for the K-Wings, depositing a rebound inside the left post at the 5:58 mark of the second period. Adirondack responded with a power play goal, knotting the game at the 35-second mark of the third period. Griffin Ness (10) then broke the tie with a high slot snipe to give the K-Wings a one-goal advantage with 9:23 remaining in regulation. The K-Wings were 4-for-5 on the penalty kill and scoreless on the power play.

ON THE MOVE

Mar. 24 - Kalamazoo release forward Kishaun Gervais from his Standard Player Contract (SPC)

FAST FACTS

Kalamazoo goaltender Aku Koskenvuo turned aside 81 of 83 shots across two games this weekend, including a career-high 42-save effort on Saturday

Alternate captain Colin Bilek is on a four-game point streak (3g, 2a) and ranks T-No. 3 in the ECHL in power play goals

Captain Collin Saccoman has goals in three of his last four games, tying a career season best 7 goal total with 9 games remaining

TEAM TRENDS

22-7-3-3 in 1-goal games 10-1-0-0 when Wings' power play scores and the opponents' power play does not 14-2-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal on the road

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 52 - Zach Okabe

GOALS: 20 - Colin Bilek

ASSISTS: 37 - Zach Okabe

PLUS/MINUS: +8 - Zach Okabe

ROOKIE GOALS: 14 - *Hunter Strand

ROOKIE ASSISTS: 35 - *Davis Pennington

PIMS: 104- Spencer Kennedy

PP GOALS: 10 - Colin Bilek

PP ASSISTS: 12 - Zach Okabe, Nolan Walker

SH GOALS: 2 - Ryan Cox, *Hunter Strand

GW GOALS: 7 - Andre Ghantous

SHOTS: 147 - Colin Bilek, Quinn Preston

WINS: 11 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.82 - Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .910 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/14 (21.4%)

This Season - 41/198 (20.7%) | No. 9 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 11/12 (91.7%)

This Season - 149/187 (79.7%)| No. 18 (ECHL)







ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

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