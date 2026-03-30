Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: March 30

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, opened a nine-game road trip with three games against the Florida Everblades before wrapping up the week with a visit to the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS

Wednesday, March 25 - at Florida (7-3 L)

The Ghost Pirates fell behind early as the Everblades cruised to victory. Will Riedell and Reece Vitelli (2) scored for Savannah.

Friday, March 27 - at Florida (5-2 L)

Savannah dropped its second game of the week after a strong third period by Florida. Liam Walsh and Riley Hughes found the back of the net for the Ghost Pirates.

Saturday, March 28 - at Florida (2-1 SOW)

The Ghost Pirates picked up their first win of the road trip in a shootout victory. Nicholas Zabaneh scored the lone regulation goal, while Cristophe Tellier netted the deciding shootout marker. Kirill Gerasimyuk was outstanding, stopping 46 of 47 shots and all three shootout attempts.

Sunday, March 29 - at Orlando (4-2 L)

Savannah battled back to tie the game in the third period but ultimately fell 4-2 to Orlando. Bryce Brodzinski and Connor Gregga scored, while Dennis Cesana recorded two assists.

ON THE PLANK

Savannah continues its road trip with a pair of division matchups against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Atlanta Gladiators.

- Tuesday, Mar. 31 - at Greenville | 7:05 p.m. ET

- Saturday, Apr. 4 - at Atlanta | 7:10 p.m. ET

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Will Riedell - Skated in his 200th professional game Saturday in Florida. Riedell has appeared in 96 career games with Savannah, recording 15 goals and 33 assists.

All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

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