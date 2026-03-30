Stingrays Weekly Report - March 30

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Nolan Krenzen

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Nolan Krenzen(South Carolina Stingrays)

The South Carolina Stingrays began a five-game road trip by earning three points in three games in Boise, Idaho this past week after an overtime win on Friday night before falling in a shootout on Saturday evening. The Stingrays sit in third place in the South Division, a point behind the Atlanta Gladiators in second place and nine points back of first place Florida.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 30, 2026

STINGRAYS WEEKLY REPORT - MARCH 30

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays began a five-game road trip by earning three points in three games in Boise, Idaho this past week after an overtime win on Friday night before falling in a shootout on Saturday evening. The Stingrays sit in third place in the South Division, a point behind the Atlanta Gladiators in second place and nine points back of first place Florida.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 41-20-1-3 LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 25 at Idaho Steelheads | 6-1 L

South Carolina made the trip to Boise, Idaho to begin a three-game set with the Steelheads. Idaho scored three goals early on Wednesday night and South Carolina was not able to find an answer as the Stingrays fell, 6-1. Simon Pinard had the lone goal for South Carolina in the third period.

Friday, March 27 at Idaho Steelheads | 2-1 OTW

Stan Cooley opened the scoring with 95 seconds remaining in the second period with a shorthanded goal. Idaho found an answer in the final six minutes of regulation, forcing overtime on Friday evening. The Stingrays only needed 36 seconds of the extra frame to find a game-winner as Simon Pinard scored, pushing the Stingrays past the Steelheads, 2-1.

Saturday, March 28 at Idaho Steelheads | 4-3 SOL

The Stingrays scored three times in the second period to carry a 3-2 lead over Idaho into the third period. Jack Adams forced overtime with a goal in the third period as South Carolina and Idaho went to overtime for the second straight night. Neither could score in the extra session, as the game would be decided in a shootout. After a scoreless first two rounds, the Steelheads scored in the third round and South Carolina could not answer as the Stingrays fell, 4-3, in a shootout.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (26)

Assists: Simon Pinard (39)

Points: Simon Pinard (65)

Plus/Minus: Nolan Krenzen (+18)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (110)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (7)

Wins: Seth Eisele (17)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (2.22)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund* (.929)

*Denotes player is currently with AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, April 2 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Friday, April 3 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, April 4 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Pinard's Pouring it On: Forward Simon Pinard has set a new career high in points this season after scoring his 26th goal on Saturday night against Idaho. A native of Drummondville, Quebec, Pinard has 65 points (26g, 39a) in 63 games this season with South Carolina, eclipsing his career high of 64 points which he set last year. Pinard scored in all three games in Boise and is tied for third in points in the ECHL.

The Home Stretch: The Stingrays only have seven more games remaining in the regular season as South Carolina heads to Orlando, FL to see the Solar Bears for the first time since February 1. The Stingrays will meet the Solar Bears on Thursday and Friday before returning home on Saturday to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. South Carolina then makes the trip to Estero, FL for a two-game set with the Florida Everblades. The Stingrays end the regular season with a meeting in Savannah on April 17 before the regular season finale at home on April 18 against Orlando.

___

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 4, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776, at 6:05 p.m.. The full schedule can be viewed on our website here.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-7418.

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ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

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