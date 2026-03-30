Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Charlotte
Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga.. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk has been reassigned by Florida from Savannah to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.
Gerasimyuk, 22, was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia native is in his first season in North America and posted a 3-3-1 record with Savannah, along with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.
The rookie netminder has also appeared in 17 games with Charlotte this season, compiling a 8-6-1 record, a 2.45 GAA and a .904 save percentage, including four shutouts.
The Ghost Pirates return to action Tuesday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.
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