Americans Sweep Two Game Series in Utah

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans left wing Colby McAuley scores against the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans left wing Colby McAuley scores against the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans)

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), played the final game of a two-game series in Utah, and it was the Americans pulling away in the third period for a 7-4 win at the Maverik Center.

The Americans opened the scoring as rookie forward Jax Dubois put a rebound into the Grizzlies net for his first professional goal at the 2:28 mark from Trevor LeDonne and Lukas Sillinger to give Allen the 1-0 lead. The Grizzlies tied the game later in the period as Evan Friesen scored his 21st of the season. Utah held a slight advantage in shots on net 11-10. Both teams were 0-for-1 on the power play.

Utah scored back-to-back goals, opening the second period with Cy LeClerc's first of the season to give Utah a 2-1 lead. Forty seconds later Colton Hargrove scored his 21st of the season to tie the game at 2-2. Before the period ended, the Americans regained the lead when Michael Gildon took a pass from Ty Prefontaine and knocked it into the Utah net for his 19th goal of the season, giving the Americans a 3-2 lead entering the third period.

The Americans erupted for four goals in the third period for the second game in a row, outscoring Utah 4-2 over the final stanza. Colby McAuley scored two of the four goals netting his 22nd and 23rd of the season. Harrison Blaisdell scored goal number 26 of the season and Anthony Costantini netted his second of the year. His goal turned out to be the game-winner. Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play. Utah outshot the Americans 40 to 30.

They Said it:

Steve Martinson: "It's been nice seeing our offense come together over the last three games. I'm really looking forward to being at home this week."

Anthony Costantini: It was a back-and-forth game until we put it away in the third period. It was nice to contribute and help us get the win."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. McAuley

2. ALN - A. Costantini

3. UTA - E. Friesen

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ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

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