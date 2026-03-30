2001 Kelly Cup Championship Team Returns for Rock the Retro Night, Presented by IBEW Local 776

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays return home on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. as they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776.

The Stingrays will be honoring the 2001 Kelly Cup Championship team with members of that team returning to the North Charleston Coliseum, many of which for the first time since that special season.

When gates open at 5 p.m., there will be a meet-and-greet and autograph signing with the members of the 2001 team by the Rays Letters outside of section 133. The meet-and-greet will go until 5:40 when fans are then encouraged to head to their seats for a special pregame ceremony honoring the 2001 team.

Returning to North Charleston on Saturday from the 2001 team are Marty Clapton, Kirk Daubenspeck, Joel Irving, Jody Lehman, Hugo Marchand, Brett Marietti, Mike Nicholishen, Damian Prescott, Greg Schmidt, David Seitz, Chris Wheaton, as well as Head Coach Rick Adduono, Assistant Coach Jason Fitzsimmons, and Anita Zucker.

South Carolina will also be wearing throwback jerseys inspired by the 2001 team. The game-worn jerseys will be up for auction on DASH as well as replica jerseys available at The Reef.

Tickets for Saturday night are available on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

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The Stingrays are heading to the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+, for the 30th time in franchise history. Tickets for Round 1 home games 1 and 2 are available now at stingrayshockey.com and Ticketmaster.com

2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

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