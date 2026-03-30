Americans Weekly

Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Michael Gildon vs. the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans center Michael Gildon vs. the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (35-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), return home this week for a three-game series against the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles starting on Thursday morning for the third and final school game of the season.

Last Week's Record: 2-0

Overall record: 35-23-5-0

Last Week's Results:

Thursday, March 26th

Allen 6 at Utah 2 Final

Sunday, March 29th

Allen 7 at Utah 4 Final

-- This Week --

Thursday, April 2 nd vs. Greensboro

Time: 10:30 AM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Promotion: Sonic/Collin College School Day Game:

Friday, April 3rd vs. Greensboro

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, April 4th vs. Greensboro

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Television: CW 33

Promotion: Lightsaber Night

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (31) Danny Katic

Assists - (43) Brayden Watts

Points - (62) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (10) Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (23) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Andre Anania, Brayden Watts and Danny Katic

Game Winning Goals - (4) Danny Katic, Colton Hargrove and Brayden Watts

First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (99) Danny Katic

Plus/Minus - (+17) Colton Hargrove and Ty Prefontaine

Shots on Goal - (207) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.923) Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.41) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (17) Marco Costantini (17-8-4)

Americans Notables:

- Danny Katic is tied for second overall with 31 goals.

- Andre Anania has a team-high nine-game point streak.

- Brayden Watts is fifth in the league in scoring (62 points).

- The Americans have outscored their opponents 20 to 7 over the last three games.

- Rookie Jax Dubois scored his first pro goal on Sunday in Utah.

- Harrison Blaisdell has six goals in his last four games.

- Michael Gildon has a four-game point streak (4 goals and 6 assists).

- Colby McAuley scored his second shorthanded goal of the season on Sunday.

- Colton Hargrove has scored a goal in three straight games.

- Danny Katic is tied for third overall with 10 Power Play Goals.

- The Americans are 3-5 in Overtime Games.

- Allen is 23-2-3 when Scoring First.

- The Americans are outscoring their opponents 81-47 in the second period.

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage at 24.8 %.

- Allen is 1-for-2 this season in Penalty Shots. (Colton Hargrove 1-for-1) (Brayden Watts 0-for-1).

- The Americans face Greensboro this week. Allen is 3-3-0 against the Eastern Conference.

- The Americans Home Power Play ranks 24th overall at 15.5 %.

- The Americans are outscoring their opponents 81-47 in the Second Period.

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ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026

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