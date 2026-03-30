Americans Weekly
Published on March 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (35-23-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), return home this week for a three-game series against the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles starting on Thursday morning for the third and final school game of the season.
Last Week's Record: 2-0
Overall record: 35-23-5-0
Last Week's Results:
Thursday, March 26th
Allen 6 at Utah 2 Final
Sunday, March 29th
Allen 7 at Utah 4 Final
-- This Week --
Thursday, April 2 nd vs. Greensboro
Time: 10:30 AM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Promotion: Sonic/Collin College School Day Game:
Friday, April 3rd vs. Greensboro
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, April 4th vs. Greensboro
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Television: CW 33
Promotion: Lightsaber Night
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (31) Danny Katic
Assists - (43) Brayden Watts
Points - (62) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (10) Danny Katic
Power Play Assists - (23) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Harrison Blaisdell
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Andre Anania, Brayden Watts and Danny Katic
Game Winning Goals - (4) Danny Katic, Colton Hargrove and Brayden Watts
First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (99) Danny Katic
Plus/Minus - (+17) Colton Hargrove and Ty Prefontaine
Shots on Goal - (207) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.923) Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (2.41) Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (17) Marco Costantini (17-8-4)
Americans Notables:
- Danny Katic is tied for second overall with 31 goals.
- Andre Anania has a team-high nine-game point streak.
- Brayden Watts is fifth in the league in scoring (62 points).
- The Americans have outscored their opponents 20 to 7 over the last three games.
- Rookie Jax Dubois scored his first pro goal on Sunday in Utah.
- Harrison Blaisdell has six goals in his last four games.
- Michael Gildon has a four-game point streak (4 goals and 6 assists).
- Colby McAuley scored his second shorthanded goal of the season on Sunday.
- Colton Hargrove has scored a goal in three straight games.
- Danny Katic is tied for third overall with 10 Power Play Goals.
- The Americans are 3-5 in Overtime Games.
- Allen is 23-2-3 when Scoring First.
- The Americans are outscoring their opponents 81-47 in the second period.
- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage at 24.8 %.
- Allen is 1-for-2 this season in Penalty Shots. (Colton Hargrove 1-for-1) (Brayden Watts 0-for-1).
- The Americans face Greensboro this week. Allen is 3-3-0 against the Eastern Conference.
- The Americans Home Power Play ranks 24th overall at 15.5 %.
- The Americans are outscoring their opponents 81-47 in the Second Period.
Images from this story
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Allen Americans center Michael Gildon vs. the Utah Grizzlies
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2026
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- Atlanta Gladiators Sign Goaltender Colby Muise - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Defenseman Mikey Adamson Inks Deal with Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Yaniv Perets Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 23-29, 2026 - Reading Royals
- Maine Wins 6-0 in Final Meeting from Portland - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Climbs Division Standings, Margaritaville© Friday at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Reading's Perets Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Chase Pauls Returns to Rush, Connor Murphy Called Up - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Secure Playoff Spot - Fort Wayne Komets
- 2001 Kelly Cup Championship Team Returns for Rock the Retro Night, Presented by IBEW Local 776 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: March 30 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Walleye Weekly No. 23: March 30, 2026 - Toledo Walleye
- Forward Patrick Thomas Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 30 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Sweep Two Game Series in Utah - Allen Americans
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