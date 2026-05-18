Stingrays Weekly Report - May 18

Published on May 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Connor Moore (left) and forward Charlie Combs

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Connor Moore (left) and forward Charlie Combs(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays fell in the South Division Finals to the Florida Everblades, 4-1, after losing in Game 5 on Sunday night in North Charleston. The Stingrays' season comes to an end in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

STINGRAYS PLAYOFF RECORD: 5-6 LAST WEEK: 1-2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, May 13 vs Florida Everblades | 7-3 L

South Carolina scored three goals in the last eight minutes of the second period to cut a five-goal deficit to two heading to the third period. Florida answered early in the third to build the lead back to three and scored an empty-net goal to take a 3-0 series lead.

Friday, May 15 vs Florida Everblades | 3-1 W

The Stingrays staved off elimination on Friday night in Game 4 of the South Division Finals. Connor Moore scored the go-ahead goal and an empty net goal to push the Stingrays to a 3-1 win. Seth Eisele made his first start of the playoffs and was stellar in net, saving 32-of-33 shots in the win.

Sunday, May 17 vs Florida Everblades | 3-1 L

Seth Eisele saved 28 shots over the first two periods in Game 5 on Sunday night to keep the game scoreless heading to the third period. With just over seven minutes gone, Florida broke through, scoring twice in two minutes. Jalen Luypen cut the deficit to one with 2:38 left in the 3rd but an empty-net goal iced the series for Florida.

STINGRAYS PLAYOFFS LEADERS

Goals: Charlie Combs (6)

Assists: D.J. King, Connor Moore (7)

Points: Connor Moore (10)

Plus/Minus: Stan Cooley (+7)

Penalty Minutes: Charlie Combs, Ryan Hofer (30)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (4)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (2.05)

Save Percentage: Seth Eisele (.939)

Raising the Bar: This season, the South Carolina Stingrays advanced out of the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs since the 2021 season. The Stingrays posted 45 wins in the regular season under the direction of first-year Head Coach Dave Warsofsky.

The 34th Season Awaits: South Carolina turns its attention to the offseason now as the Stingrays prepare for the 34th season starting next fall. South Carolina opens the season on the road on October 16 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in Greenville before the Stingrays return for the home opener on October 17 at 6:05 p.m. against Greenville.

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2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.

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