ECHL Transactions - May 18
Published on May 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 18, 2026:
Maine:
Add Nick Anderson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 18, 2026
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