ECHL Transactions - May 18

Published on May 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 18, 2026:

Maine:

Add Nick Anderson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 18, 2026

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