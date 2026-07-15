South Carolina Stingrays Announce 2026-27 Promotional Schedule

Published on July 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the team's 2026-27 promotional schedule. Fans can look forward to new and exciting theme nights throughout the season.

Puck drop for all Friday home games will be at 7:05 p.m. New for this season, all Friday games will feature $5 Friday's, presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company, where select food and drink options will be available for $5 all season long.

Saturday home games will start at 6:05 p.m and all Sunday home games begin at 3:05 p.m. On select Sunday games, kids 14 and under can go on the ice to take a postgame slapshot.

Promotional nights to look forward to for the 2026-27 season include the following:

OPENING NIGHT: Saturday, October 17 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by MUSC Health

The Stingrays host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for their Home Opener for the 2026-27 season! The first 2,500 fans in attendance will also receive a magnet schedule giveaway presented by MUSC Health.

EMO NIGHT: Friday, October 30 - 7:05 p.m.

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Break out the black eyeliner, band tees, and side-swept hair for a night of nostalgia. Sing along to your favorite emo anthems and experience Stingrays hockey with all the early-2000s vibes.

SCOOBY DOO DAY: Sunday, November 1 - 3:05 p.m.

Undie Sunday presented by Gildan

Family Sunday presented by Charleston County Parks & Recreation

Postgame Kids Slapshot presented by East Bay Deli

Join Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang for a fun-filled afternoon of family entertainment and our Undie Toss! When the Stingrays score their first goal, fans can toss new packaged underwear, t-shirts and socks onto the ice to support local community members in need. Then after the game, kids 14-and-under can take a slapshot on the ice!

JETS AND VETS: Friday, November 6 - 7:05 p.m.

Presented by Charleston Southern University

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Join us as we honor the brave men and women who have served our country with a night dedicated to our military and veterans, featuring special tributes and Stingrays hockey.

K-POP NIGHT: Saturday, November 7 - 6:05 p.m.

Experience the energy of K-pop with an exciting night of music and dance as the Stingrays bring the excitement of the global phenomenon to the ice.

RAY-CON NIGHT: Friday, November 20 - 7:05 p.m.

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Calling all fans of comics, anime, gaming, and pop culture! Celebrate your fandom with cosplay and a night of Stingrays hockey that's fun for heroes, villains, and everyone in between.

BLACK OUT FRIDAY: Friday, November 27 - 7:05 p.m.

Presented by Palmetto Pump House

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Wear your black and help create an electric atmosphere as the Stingrays take the ice in specialty Black Out jerseys for a high-energy night of hockey.

ROCK THE RED NIGHT: Saturday, November 28 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by Circle K

Show your Capitals and Stingrays pride as we celebrate our long-standing affiliation with the Washington Capitals. Wear your red and enjoy a night of hockey and a sea of red in the stands. There will also be a Circle K Cup giveaway to the first 1,500 fans.

UGLY SWEATER NIGHT: Friday, December 4 - 7:05 p.m.

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Bundle up in your favorite ugly holiday sweater and join us for a festive night of Stingrays hockey, holiday cheer, and seasonal fun for the whole family.

SING FOR SANTA: Friday, December 11 - 7:05 p.m.

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Celebrate the holiday season with a festive night of Stingrays hockey, featuring holiday cheer, fan-favorite traditions, and a special Hockey Talks spotlight promoting the importance of mental health awareness and community connection.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS: Sunday, December 13 - 3:05 p.m.

Presented by Crews Chevrolet

Family Sunday presented by Charleston County Parks & Recreation

Postgame Kids Slapshot presented by East Bay Deli

Bring teddy bears to the game and join one of the Stingrays' most heartwarming traditions! When the Stingrays score their first goal, fans can toss their bears onto the ice to spread holiday cheer and support local children in need. The Stingrays will also hit the ice in specialty jerseys celebrating our affiliation with the Hershey Bears and a holiday themed giveaway!

PEANUTS NIGHT: Saturday, December 26 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by IBEW Local 776

Join the Stingrays for a fun-filled night celebrating everyone's favorite beagle and the beloved Peanuts gang! Enjoy Peanuts Character appearances, speciality jerseys, and present giveaways!

LINKS AND RINKS: Saturday, January 9 - 6:05 p.m.

Fore! Join the Stingrays for a hole-in-one night of hockey featuring golf-themed entertainment, fan activities, and a unique twist on your favorite game on the ice.

FLINTSTONES DAY: Sunday, January 10 - 3:05 p.m.

Presented by Brooks and Son Construction

Family Sunday presented by Charleston County Parks & Recreation

Postgame Skate with the Rays

Yabba-dabba-doo! Travel back to the Stone Age with the Stingrays for a prehistoric day of family fun, themed entertainment, and a Flintstones-inspired specialty jersey as we celebrate everyone's favorite Bedrock family.

REALITY TV NIGHT: Friday, January 15 - 7:05 p.m.

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Lights, cameras, hockey! Join the Stingrays for a drama-filled night of entertainment featuring reality TV-inspired fun, fan activities, and a unique game night experience for fans to enjoy.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: Saturday, January 16 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by Budweiser and Folds of Honor

Join the Stingrays as we honor the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country. Enjoy a night of hockey featuring heartfelt tributes, military recognitions, and a specialty jersey celebrating our nation's heroes.

MASCOT MANIA: Sunday, January 17 - 3:05 p.m.

Presented by Publix

Family Sunday presented by Charleston County Parks & Recreation

Postgame Kids Slapshot presented by East Bay Deli

Join us for Cool Ray's birthday celebration! Get ready for a wild day of fun as mascots take over the arena! Join the Stingrays for a high-energy game featuring special mascot appearances and a kids giveaway!

TRADING CARD NIGHT: Friday, January 22 - 7:05 p.m.

Presented by Animal House Cards

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Add to your collection and celebrate the nostalgia of trading cards with the Stingrays! Enjoy a fun-filled night featuring exclusive collectibles and a memorable hockey experience for fans of all ages.

VIRAL VIBES NIGHT: Friday, January 29 - 7:05 p.m.

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Embrace the internet's weirdest trends for a night of nonstop laughs, viral moments, and unforgettable fun! Join the Stingrays for a game experience filled with memes, chaos, and all things delightfully viral.

DARLINGTON RACEWAY/NASCAR NIGHT: Saturday, January 30 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by Darlington Raceway

Rev up your engines and join the Stingrays for a high-speed night of hockey! Celebrate the excitement of NASCAR with racing-themed entertainment, fan activities, and a thrilling game night experience with an appearance from a NASCAR driver.

DIVERSITY AWARENESS NIGHT: Friday, February 5 - 7:05 p.m.

Presented by Coastal Kids Dental & Braces

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Join the Stingrays as we celebrate the unique backgrounds, cultures, and experiences that make our community stronger. Enjoy a night of hockey focused on inclusion, connection, and celebrating diversity both on and off the ice.

EDUCATION DAY: Wednesday, February 17 - 10:30 a.m.

Bring the classroom to the rink for a fun and educational Stingrays experience! Students will enjoy an exciting game, interactive activities, and valuable lessons both on and off the ice.

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT: Friday, February 19 - 7:05 p.m.

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Celebrate the impact, achievements, and contributions of women in sports with the Stingrays! Join us for a night honoring the trailblazers, athletes, and leaders who continue to inspire the next generation.

STAR WARS NIGHT: Saturday, February 20 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

A galaxy far, far away comes to the rink! Join the Stingrays for an epic night of hockey featuring Star Wars entertainment, fan activities, and a specialty jersey inspired by the iconic universe.

INK & ICE: Friday, February 26 - 7:05 p.m.

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Celebrate the art, creativity, and stories behind the ink at Stingrays Tattoo Night!

RAYS CANCER AWARENESS: Saturday, February 27 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by MUSC Health

Join the Stingrays as we come together to raise awareness and support the fight against cancer. Enjoy a meaningful night of hockey featuring special tributes, community recognition, and a specialty jersey honoring those impacted by cancer.

KIDS TAKEOVER DAY: Sunday, February 28 - 3:05 p.m.

Presented by SONIC Drive-In

Family Sunday presented by Charleston County Parks & Recreation

Postgame Kids Slapshot presented by East Bay Deli

The kids are in charge! Join the Stingrays for a fun-filled day featuring kid-focused entertainment, a giveaway, interactive activities, and a memorable hockey experience designed for our youngest fans.

MARVEL NIGHT: Saturday, March 13 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by SERVPRO of Greater Northern Charleston

Heroes assemble! Join us for an action-packed night celebrating the Marvel universe with themed entertainment, fan activities, and a specialty jersey inspired by your favorite superheroes.

PUCKS AND PAWS DAY: Sunday, March 14 - 3:05 p.m.

Presented by Washes and Wags Pet Grooming

Family Sunday presented by Charleston County Parks & Recreation

Postgame Kids Slapshot presented by East Bay Deli

Bring your four-legged friends to the rink for a tail-wagging day of Stingrays hockey! Enjoy a pet-friendly game experience filled with fun, furry friends, and plenty of memories for fans and their pups.

S.T.E.M. NIGHT: Friday, March 19 - 7:05 p.m.

Presented by Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Discover the science behind the game! Experience a fun and educational night with the Stingrays celebrating science, technology, engineering, and math through interactive activities and the excitement of hockey.

LOWCOUNTRY NIGHT: Saturday, March 20 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by MUSC Health

Celebrate the culture, traditions, and spirit of the Lowcountry with the Stingrays! Experience a night of hockey featuring local pride and a specialty jersey honoring the heart of our community.

BACKYARD SPORTS DAY: Sunday, March 21 - 3:05 p.m.

Presented by Charleston County Parks & Recreation

Postgame Kids Slapshot presented by East Bay Deli

Relive the nostalgia of the classic Backyard Sports video games with the Stingrays! Enjoy a fun-filled game day experience with characters from Backyard Sports celebrating the iconic series and bringing your favorite childhood sports memories to life.

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT: Saturday, March 27 - 6:05 p.m.

The Stingrays honor the heroes who serve our community every day. Celebrate the dedication and sacrifice of our first responders with a special night of hockey featuring community recognition and a specialty jersey honoring those who protect and serve.

EASTER WITH THE RAYS: Sunday, March 28 - 3:05 p.m.

Family Sunday presented by Charleston County Parks & Recreation

Postgame Kids Slapshot presented by East Bay Deli

Celebrate Easter with the Stingrays for a fun-filled day of hockey and family memories! Enjoy a special game day experience featuring festive activities and plenty of fun for fans of all ages.

PUCKS AND PAGES: Friday, April 2 - 7:05 p.m.

$5 Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company

Calling all book lovers! Celebrate the joy of reading with the Stingrays for a game day experience that brings together a love for books and hockey.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT: Saturday, April 3 - 6:05 p.m.

Presented by Amped Electric

We celebrate the fans who make Stingrays hockey possible! Join us for a night dedicated to our loyal supporters with exciting giveaways, memorable moments, and a chance to show appreciation for the best fans in hockey.

Season Ticket, Weekender, and Group Ticket plans for the 2026-27 South Carolina Stingrays season are on sale now! Visit stingrayshockey.com or call 843-744-2248 to score your seats today. All dates and promotions are subject to change.

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2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







ECHL Stories from July 15, 2026

South Carolina Stingrays Announce 2026-27 Promotional Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays

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