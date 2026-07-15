Knight Monsters Head Coach Alex Loh Joins Henderson Staff as Assistant Coach

Published on July 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that head coach Alex Loh has joined the Henderson Silver Knights staff as an assistant coach.

Loh spent the previous two seasons as the Knight Monsters' inaugural head coach, where he racked up 76 wins in 144 regular-season games.

Loh joined the Tahoe staff after serving as an assistant coach and later interim head coach of the Savannah Ghost Pirates from 2022-24.

The Morrisville, Vermont native began his ECHL coaching career with the Adirondack Thunder, spending three seasons as an assistant/associate coach and three seasons as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations.

The Knight Monsters thank Coach Loh for his contributions to the Knight Monsters organization over the past two seasons and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

The Knight Monsters open the 2026-27 season at home on Friday, October 23, against the New Mexico Goatheads. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from July 15, 2026

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