Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Josh Zary for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Josh Zary has re-signed with the team for the 2026-27 ECHL Season.

Zary is the fourth player announced to the roster, joining fellow returners Jake Murray and Jack Brackett, and newcomer Cade McNelly.

Zary returns to the Swamp Rabbits after turning professional with the team towards the end of the 2025-26 ECHL Season. The 6'1", 200-pound forward made his professional debut at Jacksonville on March 13th and registered his first professional point on March 20th in a 4-3 overtime loss at Savannah. Zary later picked up his first professional goal on March 29th vs Jacksonville in his home debut and finished the season with five points in 18 contests.

"It was a no-brainer for me, to be honest. I was welcomed with open arms, blown away by the organization from upstairs to the locker room, and appreciated how much the city embraces this team," Zary said of coming back to the Upstate. "I realized quickly that the professional game is different from college, but the 18 games I played exceeded my expectations and helped me grow as the season went on. The main lesson taken was that you can't take a game off: the season is grueling, and I'll see that firsthand going into a full 72 game season. You have to take care of yourself, stay engaged, and be the best version of yourself night in and night out to not only to succeed, but to stay in the league.

"I'm excited to continue with Coach Costello as well. My teammates were phenomenal to work with, but Coach Costello was exceptional in allowing us to really acclimate to the pro game by just playing, making mistakes, and learning each day we skated together," Zary concluded. "As far as next year goes, I expect to win. We obviously fell short last season, but if you're not going into a new year preparing to win, you're not setting yourself up for success. On top of that, I personally expect to be the best player I can be. Whatever role is given to me, I expect to succeed and help the team win. I can't wait to get back to Greenville in a few months."

"It's funny that Josh says it was a no-brainer to return because, for me, it was a no-brainer to re-sign him. I'm so glad to have him back in a Swamp Rabbits sweater for his first full professional season," said Chad Costello, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/GM. "Josh knew exactly the player he needed to be when he turned professional. He came in with confidence, toughness, and a relentless work ethic that helped him build to the end of the season. Zar can play all three forward positions, big PK minutes, win draws, and isn't afraid to play in the hard areas to create goals or chances. I expect him to really find his stride in this first full season, score some big goals, and be a dependable player when we hit the ice starting in October."

From Nanaimo, BC, Zary, 24, turned professional following his final NCAA season with Ferris State University, logging 13 goals and 20 points in 36 games. In total, he played 128 games in his college career between Ferris State and Long Island University, scoring 57 goals as part of 88 points. With LIU, Zary became the program's first-ever 20-goal scorer in his sophomore campaign, setting that career-high as part of a personal best 32 points in 35 games. Before going to college, he split four seasons in the BCHL with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals, earning 40 goals and 81 points in 118 games. He is the first cousin of current NHLer Connor Zary, the 24th overall selection to the Calgary Flames in 2020, who has nearly 200 NHL games played and captured the 2021 U20 World Junior Championship silver medal with Team Canada.







ECHL Stories from July 15, 2026

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