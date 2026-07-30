Aidan Hreschuk Signs Deal with Stingrays for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today they have signed defenseman Aidan Hreschuk for the 2026-27 season.

Hreschuk, 23, comes to the Stingrays after signing an American Hockey League deal with the Texas Stars last season. The 5-11, 200 pound blueliner played in three games for the Stars adding an assist. He spent a majority of the season with the Stars' ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads, logging 21 points (2g, 19a) in 61 games with a +8 rating.

"We're excited to bring Aidan to the Stingrays," said Stingrays Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "Coming off an AHL contract with the Texas Stars last season, he gained valuable experience that we think will really help our team this year. He's a great skater and puck mover who competes hard, and we're looking forward to seeing the impact he'll make this season."

Drafted in the 3rd Round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Hreschuk played four collegiate seasons at NCAA Division I Boston College from 2021 to 2025. With the Eagles, the Long Beach, CA native had 38 points (6g, 32a) and a +34 rating in 146 games. Hreschuk helped Boston College to a Hockey East title and a National Championship game appearance in 2023-24 and a Hockey East Regular Season Championship in his senior season.

"I'm a reliable two-way defenseman who uses my skating ability to play fast in transition," said Hreschuk. "I chose South Carolina because I believe the team has the potential to compete for a championship this year. I also heard positive things about the organization from former players, which gave me confidence that it would be a great place to play."

Before joining Boston College, Hreschuk spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program and won a silver medal with Team USA at the 2020 U17 World Hockey Challenge with four points (2g,2a) in six games. He also represented Team USA at the 2021 IIHF U18 Ice Hockey World Championship in Frisco, TX.

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The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum for Opening Night, presented by MUSC Health, on Saturday, October 17th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.







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