K-Wings Defenseman Collin Saccoman Returns for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that defenseman Collin Saccoman has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2026-27 season.

Saccoman, 29, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 196-pound Stillwater, MN native who scored a career-high eight goals with 14 assists and a plus-8 rating as team captain last season.

"I'm very thankful and excited to be back for another season in Kalamazoo," Saccoman said. "With it being the last season at Wings Event Center, where I played my first professional game, it will be bittersweet, but we owe it to the fans and the building to put on a show. I am looking forward to this special season in K-Wings hockey history and can't wait to spend it with this organization and community."

In 2024-25, the fifth-year pro amassed a career-high in points (25) in 72 games played for Kalamazoo (7g, 18a). The blueliner has served as team captain over the last two seasons (2024-26) and has spent his entire professional career with the K-Wings (282gp, 27g, 60a, 87 pts, +19, 225 PIMs).

Before turning pro, Saccoman appeared in 117 games at Lake Superior State University from 2016-20, serving as co-captain in his senior season. He totaled 20 goals and 36 assists in his collegiate career and was twice named to the WCHA All-Academic Team while also earning WCHA Scholar-Athlete honors twice.







ECHL Stories from July 30, 2026

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