Florida Signs Defenseman Hunter Sansbury
Published on July 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed defenseman Hunter Sansbury to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.
Sansbury, 25, was limited to just two games with Florida last season, after only appearing in nine the year prior. The right-shot defenseman will still be considered a rookie for the upcoming season.
Before the Blades, Sansbury spent four seasons of collegiate hockey at Sacred Heart, serving as the captain in his junior and senior years. The Lomita, California local finished his college days with 18 goals and 46 assists over 148 games. In juniors, Sansbury played two seasons for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the BCHL.
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