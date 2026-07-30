Nailers Acquire Mitchell Smith from Rapid City

Published on July 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired defenseman Mitchell Smith from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations.

Smith, 23, is about to begin his third professional season, after spending the majority of his first two campaigns with Rapid City. Last season, Mitchell appeared in 59 games and collected three goals, nine assists, and 12 points, while playing a disciplined game with only 14 penalty minutes. One of his best games of the year came during opening weekend, when he notched one goal, one assist, and a +3 rating in a 5-2 road victory against eventual Western Conference Champion Kansas City. Smith began his pro career with the Bloomington Bison at the start of the 2024-25 season, then got traded to the Rush in February. His career ECHL totals are five goals, 14 assists, and 19 points in 102 games.

Prior to turning pro, the Saginaw, Michigan native played three years of junior hockey in his hometown for the OHL's Saginaw Spirit. Mitchell enjoyed two stellar offensive seasons with the Spirit to conclude his junior career, as he racked up 16 goals, 34 assists, and 50 points in 2021-22, then boosted his numbers to 14 goals, 38 assists, and 52 points in 2022-23. Smith's 2022-23 campaign was an extra special one, as he became the first Saginaw native to be selected as the team captain for the Spirit. That spring, Saginaw defeated Flint in a thrilling seven-game series during the opening round of the OHL Playoffs, and Mitchell was a key contributor, as he produced nine points, including one goal and one assist in the 6-3 win in game seven.

Smith had signed his ECHL contract with Rapid City prior to the trade, so he gets added to Wheeling's list of signed players.

Mitchell Smith and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2026-27 season in Indy on Friday, October 16th. The first home game is Saturday, October 24th against the Toledo Walleye. For information about season tickets, group tickets, ticket packages, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL or visit wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from July 30, 2026

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