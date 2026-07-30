The Countdown Is On-Single Game Tickets Are on Sale Now
Published on July 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
There's nothing quite like a night of Toledo Walleye hockey. From the energy of the crowd and thrilling on-ice action to theme nights, family memories, and unforgettable moments, every game offers a unique experience at the Huntington Center.
Whether you're a lifelong fan, planning a night out with friends, or creating new family traditions, Walleye games bring the community together all season long.
Explore the schedule, choose the games that fit your calendar, and secure your seats for all the excitement of Toledo Walleye hockey.
Get your tickets today and be part of the action.
ECHL Stories from July 30, 2026
- Forward Grant Loven Returns to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Florida Signs Defenseman Hunter Sansbury - Florida Everblades
- Florida Trades Defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro to Kansas City - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Acquire Gianfranco Cassaro Via Trade - Kansas City Mavericks
- The Countdown Is On-Single Game Tickets Are on Sale Now - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Add Two Key Players up Front - Allen Americans
- Aidan Hreschuk Signs Deal with Stingrays for 2026-27 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Defenseman Collin Saccoman Returns for 2026-27 Season - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Announce Academy Sports as 26-27 Presenting Sponsor - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- The Countdown Is On-Single Game Tickets Are on Sale Now
- Walleye Ticket Plan Memberships Sell out for Third Straight Season
- Nick Andrews Stays in Toledo for the 2026-27 Season
- Quinn Preston Returns to Toledo for the 2026-27 Season
- Walleye Stay Funky with Reilly Funk for 2026-27 Season