Americans Add Two Key Players up Front

Published on July 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, are proud to announce the team has signed forwards Anthony Rinaldi and Mathieu De St. Phalle ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

"Last season we lacked a right-shot, high-end skilled forward up front. We added two today with the signing of Anthony (Rinaldi) and Mathieu (De St Palle)," said Americans Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "I expect both to score a lot of goals this year. We have all our top playmakers returning and these two new players will help us stay at the top of the league in offensive production"

Anthony Rinaldi played most of last season in Greensboro, appearing in 56 games and adding 26 points. He finished the season with the South Carolina Stingrays playing eight games with the Rays. Three of those eight games were against the Americans where he had five points in three games (3 goals and 2 assists).

The native of Montreal, PQ, has played for four ECHL teams (Kansas City, Greenville, Greensboro and South Carolina). He also played three seasons in Europe, including 50 points in 39 games in 24-25 with the Tilburg Trappers (Germany).

Mathieu De St Phalle joins the Americans after playing in 55 games last season with the Wheeling Nailers (12 goals and 25 assists). He finished fourth on their team in scoring. He led the Nailers in scoring the previous season with 55 points in 62 games.

He played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, where he led his team in scoring in 2021-2022 under former NHL great Tony Granato. The Illinois native turned 26 years old last March.

The Americans begin their 18th training camp in DFW this October. The Americans open the home portion of the regular season with back-to-back games at Comerica Center in Frisco on October 29th and 30th against division rival Idaho. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.







ECHL Stories from July 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.