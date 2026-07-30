Forward Grant Loven Returns to Adirondack

Published on July 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Grant Loven

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Grant Loven(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Grant Loven to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Loven, 28, recorded 25 points (10g, 15a) in 55 games with the Thunder this past season, and played a key role on faceoffs. He also scored a goal in four playoff games. In 112 total games with the Thunder, the left-shooting forward has 50 points (20g, 30a).

"We're extremely excited to have Grant Loven back with our hockey club," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "We want players who have the will, the heart, and the character to compete every single night, and that's exactly what he brings to our team. He's the kind of person you win with, both on and off the ice, and we're thrilled to have him back in Glens Falls."

Before joining Adirondack in the 2024-25 season, Loven had 15 points (5g, 10a) in 13 games with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. During the 2023-24 campaign, the East Grand Forks, Minnesota native played 15 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye in addition to Fayetteville where he put up 39 points (12g, 27a) in 42 games.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward played four years of collegiate hockey at NCAA (D1) Northern Michigan University, University of St. Thomas and Canisius College and totaled 47 points (18g, 29a) in 148 games.

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