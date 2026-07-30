Florida Trades Defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro to Kansas City

Published on July 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have traded defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro to the Kansas City Mavericks.

Cassaro, 27, helped Florida win the Kelly Cup last season. The Nobleton, Ontario native's nine goals tied Jordan Sambrook for the team lead in goals from the blue line while also adding 17 assists over 59 games.

Cassaro was limited to just four games in the postseason due to injury, all in the Finals. His goal in game six kickstarted the comeback that won Florida the Kelly Cup, while he also had three assists in the playoffs.

Cassaro's time in college was highlighted by helping UMass win the 2021 National Championship and Hockey East title. After two seasons at UMass, he transferred to the Rochester Institute of Tech for three years. In 2023 and 2024, the Nobleton, Ontario native earned AHA First All-Star Team honors, and was an AHA champion and Hobey Baker Award nominee in 2024.







ECHL Stories from July 30, 2026

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