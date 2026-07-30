Nailers Announce Academy Sports as 26-27 Presenting Sponsor

Published on July 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







The Wheeling Nailers are proud to announce Academy Sports + Outdoors as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026-2027 season!

As the Ohio Valley's newest sporting goods destination prepares to open its doors, we're excited to invite our valued Nailers fans to an exclusive Pre-Grand Opening Event before the store officially opens to the public.

Pre-Grand Opening: August 2-5

As a thank you for your continued support of the Wheeling Nailers, you'll have the opportunity to shop early, explore the new store, and be among the first to experience everything Academy Sports + Outdoors has to offer.

We are excited to welcome Academy Sports + Outdoors to the Ohio Valley and look forward to partnering with them throughout the upcoming Nailers season.







ECHL Stories from July 30, 2026

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