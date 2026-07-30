Mavericks Acquire Gianfranco Cassaro Via Trade

Published on July 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have acquired defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro from the Florida Everblades in exchange for future considerations.

Cassaro comes to the Mavericks after spending last season with the Florida Everblades, where he led all defensemen in power-play goals, was tied for the team lead among defensemen with nine goals, and ranked second among blueliners with 26 points while helping the Everblades capture the Kelly Cup.

Prior to his time with the Everblades, Cassaro was the top-scoring defenseman for the Reading Royals in 2024-25, recording 38 points in 66 games. His stellar play earned him a call-up to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he made his AHL debut on Feb. 8, 2025, against the Hartford Wolfpack.

Mavericks fans can catch Gianfranco Cassaro and the reigning Western Conference Champions back at Cable Dahmer Arena beginning Oct. 16 and 17 as they open the season against the Rapid City Rush. Season tickets can be purchased by calling 816-252-7825 or by visiting kcmavericks.com/tickets.







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