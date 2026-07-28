Stingrays Land Prolific Scoring Forward Zack Andrusiak

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Zack Andrusiak for the 2026-27 season.

Andrusiak returns to the ECHL after two seasons in Europe, last with the Stavanger Oilers of Ligaen, the top league in Norway. With the Oilers, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native had 37 points (23g, 14a) in 41 games. In 2024-25, Andrusiak played in 39 games in Slovakia's top league, Extraliga, between HK Spisska Nova Ves and HKM Zvolen, logging 36 points (18g, 18a). He also skated in three games for the Vienna Capitals of the ICEHL, scoring once and adding two assists.

The 5-foot-11, 187 pound forward spent the previous five seasons of his career in the ECHL. During the 2023-24 campaign, Andrusiak played in 57 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones producing 62 points (31g, 31a). He was then acquired by the Fort Wayne Komets and played in eight games for now Stingrays Head Coach Jesse Kallechy and Associate Coach Cory Melkert, tallying six points (3g, 3a) and finishing the season with 68 points (34g, 34a).

"Zack has established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive players in the ECHL," said Kallechy. "He's a proven goal scorer who brings a dynamic offensive game and the ability to change a game with one shift. Just as important, he came to Charleston because he wants to win a championship. His leadership, experience, and hunger to win will make him a big part of what we're building this season."

"I felt that it was the best decision at the time for my wife and I to return back to North America," said Andrusiak. "I always enjoyed my time in the ECHL. Although it was short in Fort Wayne, playing for Jesse and Cory was great and the opportunity to be back with them and be a part of such a great organization and city in Charleston made it a very easy decision. The success the organization has had and the want to win shared with the coaching staff and the roster they're building is very exciting."

The forward spent the majority of two-and-a-half seasons with Cincinnati before the Komets acquired him. Andrusiak had a career year in 2022-23, pacing Cincinnati in points (73) and tying for the team high in goals with 32 in 63 games on the way to a Central Division championship. In the Kelly Cup Playoffs that year, Andrusiak had five points (2g, 3a) and 34 penalty minutes as the Cyclones made the Central Division Finals.

Andrusiak was traded to Cincinnati by the Idaho Steelheads during the 2021-22 season after starting his professional career with the Steelheads in 2019. In his second season, Andrusiak spent time in the South Division with the Orlando Solar Bears. Across his ECHL career, he has played in 271 games, striking for 236 points (106g, 130a) along with six games in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers, Manitoba Moose and Tucson Roadrunners.

"I'm a guy that likes to be counted on by his coaches, teammates and fans to produce and change games offensively when we need it," said Andrusiak. "I also pride myself on being a complete player and bringing whatever I need for the team to win. I want to be a leader in South Carolina and help continue to build off of their past success and help the team to get where we want to be."

Andrusiak is the ninth player to join the Stingrays for the 2026-27 season and enters a forward group of Luka Burzan, Charlie Combs, Alex Dostie, Adam and Justin Hall and Tyler Weiss.

___

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum for Opening Night, presented by MUSC Health, on Saturday, October 17th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from July 28, 2026

Stingrays Land Prolific Scoring Forward Zack Andrusiak - South Carolina Stingrays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.