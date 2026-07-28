Spencer Blackwell Returns to Wichita

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Spencer Blackwell has re-signed for the 2026-27 season.

"We're thrilled to retain Spencer for another year," commented Head Coach Travis Clayton. "He's a dynamic, well-rounded player who brings scoring capability, physical presence and relentless energy to our lineup. We look forward to seeing the next step in his development this season."

Blackwell, 26, returns for his second full season as a pro. The Erin, Ontario native recorded 21 points (12g, 9a) in 71 games and was named as the team's Unsung Hero. He joined the Thunder for nine games at the end of the 2024-25 campaign and tallied two goals during the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Prior to joining Wichita, Blackwell played four seasons at Lakehead University (USports). During his senior year, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward registered 24 points (10g, 14a) in 28 games. Blackwell finished with 82 points (30g, 52a) in 93 career games for the Thunderwolves. In 2022-23, he was named to the USports (OUA West) First All-Star Team.

The schedule for the 2026-27 season is out, and we are counting down the days until Opening Night! Join us on Saturday, October 17 as we host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and help us celebrate our 35th anniversary season. Contact us today for more information.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season. Click HERE to learn more and request a call.







ECHL Stories from July 28, 2026

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