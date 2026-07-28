Komets Expand Roster by Two

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that they have added forward Nathan Dunkley and defenseman Victor Hadfield for the 75th season of Komet hockey. The team has nine forwards and five defensemen under contract for next season.

Dunkley, 26, registered 22 points (8g, 14a) in 37 games last season with Jacksonville. The third-year pro started his career with Kansas City, scoring 12 points (7g, 5a) in 15 games with the Mavericks. The 5'11 versatile forward also starred at St. Mary's University, collecting 97 points (42g, 55a) in 102 games.

"Dunkley has consistently been valued for his hockey IQ, work ethic, defensive responsibility, and ability to contribute in multiple roles," said head coach Ben Boudreau. "He can play up and down the lineup, which makes his versatility a major asset."

Hadfield, 25, played three seasons in Jacksonville, skating in 68 games. The left-hander has also had stops in South Carolina, Indy, and last season with Reading, playing 40 games with the Royals.

"Hadfield is a smooth-skating, left-shot defenseman whose game is built on mobility, composure, and puck movement," said Boudreau. "He might be one of the most underrated skaters on the backend, and we will look to use that to our advantage."

Visit komets.com for updates on ticket offers, promotional events, schedules, special game jerseys, theme nights, and other highlights for the 75th consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets for 2026-27 are now available. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.







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