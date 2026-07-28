Jordan Steinmetz Returns for Second Season with Steelheads

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Jordan Steinmetz to an ECHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Steinmetz, 27, enters his third professional season and second in the ECHL with the Steelheads after grabbing 15 points (6G, 9A) in 57 games in his first campaign with Idaho last year. The forward also claimed the Steelheads Hustle Award last season, showcasing his effort and versatility for Idaho during his first ECHL season.

The 5-foot-8 forward played a professional season in the Central European Hockey League (CEHL) for his first pro experience during the 2024-25 season, notching 42 points (25G, 17A) to help Snackpoint Eaters Limburg to a league title.

Prior to professional hockey, Steinmetz played five seasons of collegiate hockey, finishing off with a single season at Minnesota State University during the 2023-24 season. Serving as assistant captain, he picked up 11 points (2G, 9A) in 32 games. He began his collegiate career with four seasons at St. Lawrence University from 2019-23. In those four years, Steinmetz collected 35 points (16G, 19A) in 122 games, serving as team captain during his senior season.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 29th season October 16th at New Mexico and will host the Allen Americans on October 23rd for their home opener. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for Steelheads ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.







ECHL Stories from July 28, 2026

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