Wichita Acquires Forward Jordan Biro from Greensboro

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Jordan Biro from the Greensboro Gargoyles for future considerations.

"Jordan has offensive upside and will add to our forward group this season," stated Head Coach Travis Clayton. "He has really good hockey IQ and is hard on pucks on the forecheck. He has some familiarity with several players on our team and I look forward to seeing his development this year."

Biro, 25, recently completed his rookie season, tallying 17 points (3g, 14a) in 58 games. He scored his first goal as a pro on January 17 against Reading and followed that up with another marker the next contest on January 19, also against the Royals.

Prior to turning pro, Biro played five years of college hockey at the NCAA level. He started his career at Colorado College before transferring to American International College where he was a teammate of Thunder defenseman Nico Somerville. During his senior year at AIC, he was named an alternate captain. Overall, Biro tallied 80 points (27g, 53a) in 166 career NCAA games.

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