Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Isaac Nurse

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have agreed to terms with forward Isaac Nurse on a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Nurse, 27, is entering his third season with the Everblades. The Hamilton, Ontario local played 36 regular season games for Florida, amassing six goals and nine assists. In the postseason, Nurse scored three goals in nine games, most notably the Kelly Cup-clinching goal in double overtime in game six of the Kelly Cup Finals.

This year's championship was Nurse's first in professional hockey. His entire career so far has been spent in Estero, with 17 goals and 21 assists across 88 games in an Everblades sweater.

Before turning pro, Nurse played junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs, winning the championship in 2018 and serving as team captain in 2020. After that, he moved to Canadian University Hockey and helped the University of New Brunswick win back-to-back University Cup Championships in 2023 and 2024 - in the 2024 season, the Reds went undefeated with a 43-0 record.







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