Thunder Re-Sign Defenseman Conner Hutchison

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder defenseman Conner Hutchison

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder defenseman Conner Hutchison(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Conner Hutchison to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Hutchison, 26, recorded 16 points (3g, 13a) in 45 games this past season, and played in all seven Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Thunder.

"We're excited to have Conner back in Adirondack," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "He's a smart, dependable defenseman who competes the right way every night and always puts the team first. His consistency, hockey IQ, and professionalism make him an important piece of our blue line, and we're looking forward to having him back in our colors as we prepare for another strong season."

Prior to joining the Thunder, Hutchison played 11 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the end of the 2024-25 season and recorded three assists. The Hicksville, New York native finished his final year at NCAA (D1) Miami University where he had nine points in 33 games. In a total of 112 collegiate games between University of Vermont, Sacred Heart University and Miami University, Hutchison had nine goals and 35 assists for 44 points.

Prior to college, the left-shooting defenseman played 35 games in the United States Hockey League for Chicago and Tri-City and 80 games in the British Columbia Hockey League with Penticton.

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