Thunder Re-Sign Defenseman Conner Hutchison
Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Conner Hutchison to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.
Hutchison, 26, recorded 16 points (3g, 13a) in 45 games this past season, and played in all seven Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Thunder.
"We're excited to have Conner back in Adirondack," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier. "He's a smart, dependable defenseman who competes the right way every night and always puts the team first. His consistency, hockey IQ, and professionalism make him an important piece of our blue line, and we're looking forward to having him back in our colors as we prepare for another strong season."
Prior to joining the Thunder, Hutchison played 11 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the end of the 2024-25 season and recorded three assists. The Hicksville, New York native finished his final year at NCAA (D1) Miami University where he had nine points in 33 games. In a total of 112 collegiate games between University of Vermont, Sacred Heart University and Miami University, Hutchison had nine goals and 35 assists for 44 points.
Prior to college, the left-shooting defenseman played 35 games in the United States Hockey League for Chicago and Tri-City and 80 games in the British Columbia Hockey League with Penticton.
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder defenseman Conner Hutchison
ECHL Stories from July 28, 2026
- Florida Agrees to Terms with Forward Isaac Nurse - Florida Everblades
- Tabor Heaslip Gears up for his Rookie Season with the Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Announce 2026-27 Promotional Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Re-Sign Defenseman Conner Hutchison - Adirondack Thunder
- Knight Monsters Name Connor Jones as New Head Coach - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Nailers Re-Sign Aidan Sutter - Wheeling Nailers
- Spencer Blackwell Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Land Prolific Scoring Forward Zack Andrusiak - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.