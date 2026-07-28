Rush Announce 2026-27 Promotional Schedule

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, unveiled their promotional schedule for the 2026-27 season.

This 2026-27 schedule features a total of 25 promotional and theme nights. The Rush will wear specialty jerseys seven times this season, with a live jersey auction immediately following the action.

This season begins with the first three-in-three on home opening weekend in franchise history, with theme nights scheduled for each game of the series. We kick it off with a two-day USA 250 Celebration (October 23 & 24), including an America-themed jersey on Saturday, October 24th. We conclude the weekend with a Sunday Family Fun Spooktacular and postgame skate (October 25).

All of the Rush's fan-favorite staples are here to stay, including Veterans Appreciation Night (November 14), Teddy Bear Toss (December 12), Military Appreciation Night (March 6), First Responders Night (March 13) and Rush Fights Cancer (March 27).

Bluey Night makes its return, with Bluey and Bingo meet-and-greet opportunities available (December 27). The second-annual Black Hills Brawl comes to Slumberland Ice at The Monument Ice Arena (February 13). We're also embracing South Dakota's hunting, fishing, and recreational heritage on Outdoors Night, a new addition to the schedule (November 28).

Rush home games start at 7:05 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Dates and times are subject to change. Additional giveaways and ticket packages will be announced at a later date. Games featuring a specialty jersey are highlighted in red.

Friday, October 23 & Saturday, October 24 - USA 250 Celebration

Join us at Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena as we kick off the season against the Kansas City Mavericks and keep the USA 250 celebration rolling into hockey season, presented by Denny Menholt. Let's pack the stands for a massive night of hockey and American pride.

The team will be wearing specialty USA jerseys on Saturday, October 24th, so make sure to stay after the game for our first live specialty jersey auction of the 2026-27 season!

Sunday, October 25, 4:05 p.m. - Family Fun Spooktacular

It's going to be a SPOOK-tacular night! Wear your Halloween costumes and bring the family out for our series finale against the Kansas City Mavericks! Stay after the game and have some fun participating in our postgame skate! Skates will be available for rental courtesy of Downtown Rapid City.

Friday, November 13 - Friday the 13th

It's your (un)lucky night! Join us for game two against the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Friday the 13th.

Saturday, November 14 - Veterans Appreciation Night

We stand together to honor the brave men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country. Join us at Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena for Veterans Appreciation Night as we take on the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Stick around after the final horn for our annual 5th Line Auction! It's your chance to bid on your favorite players and win exclusive experiences with them!

Saturday, November 28 - Outdoors Night

Calling all hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts! Throw on your favorite camo or stand out by wearing safety orange, and grab your crew for a fun Saturday night. The team will be taking the ice in exclusive specialty jerseys, so make sure to stick around after the final horn for our live specialty jersey auction!

Sunday, November 29, 4:05 p.m. - Sensory Friendly Night

Hockey is for everyone! Join us for Sensory Friendly Night, sponsored by Spokane Creek Cabins & Campground, as we wrap up our series against the Allen Americans. We are adjusting the arena environment by lowering the volume, eliminating light effects, and creating dedicated quiet spaces to ensure a comfortable and fun experience for all fans. Come enjoy the game in a relaxed atmosphere with the whole family! Please leave your cowbells and noisemakers at home.

Friday, December 11 - I Hate Winter Night

Bring the heat to game two of our three-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears for I Hate Winter Night at Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena! Break out your favorite summer apparel and cheer on the Rush as we take on the Orlando Solar Bears!

Saturday, December 12, 4:05 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss

It's one of the most exciting traditions in sports: Teddy Bear Toss, sponsored by Slumberland Furniture! Bring as many stuffed animals as you can hold (and more) and throw them onto the ice when we score our first goal! All stuffed animals thrown onto the ice will be donated to location organizations in the Black Hills area.

Saturday, December 26 - Wands and Wizards Night

Step into a magical night at Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena as the Rush take on the Idaho Steelheads for Wands and Wizards Night! Break out your robes, bring your wands, and experience a spellbinding evening of hockey action!

Sunday, December 27, 4:05 p.m. - Bluey Night

Wackadoo! Bring the whole family to Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena for Bluey Night as we finish our two-game series against the Idaho Steelheads!

Friday, January 8 - Star Wars Night

50 years of a galaxy far, far away! Bring your lightsabers and wear your best Jedi or Sith gear to Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena for Star Wars Night. Help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original film as we clash with the New Mexico Goatheads in an epic showdown!

Saturday, January 9 - Nugget's Birthday

Happy 19th Birthday, Nugget! Join us at Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena for Nugget's Birthday, presented by Granite Automotive! Plus, some of Nugget's friends will be in attendance!

Thursday, January 21 - Thirsty Thursday

Thirsting for hockey action and great beverage deals? Join us at Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena for Thirsty Thursday as the Rush battle the Reading Royals in game one of a three-game series! Enjoy special drink pricing!

Saturday, January 23 - Aces and Eights Night

Deal yourself in for a wild night! Celebrate Deadwood's iconic legacy with us on Aces and Eights Night, brought to you by the Western Legacy Foundation and Hart Ranch RV Resort & Campground. We'll be wearing specialty jerseys inspired by the infamous Dead Man's Hand, which will be auctioned off live right after the final horn!

Thursday, February 11 - Thirsty Thursday

Thirsty Thursday is back at Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena! Kick off your weekend early with fan-favorite drink specials as we take on the Tahoe Knight Monsters in game one of a three-game series! Grab your friends, enjoy great beverage deals, and have a fun time at the rink!

Saturday, February 13 - Black Hills Brawl

The ultimate local rivalry returns for year two! Celebrate the intense rivalry between South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State with high-energy hockey action!

Both teams will be wearing specialty jerseys, so make sure to stick around after the game for our live specialty jersey auction! A portion of the proceeds generated from the jerseys will benefit their respective school's athletic departments.

Friday, March 5 - Ladies Night

Grab your girlfriends and head to Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena for Ladies Night! Arrive early for a special pregame event in the Aspen Room featuring local women-owned businesses! More details to follow.

Saturday, March 6 - Military Appreciation Night

A night to salute our heroes! Bring the noise to Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena for Military Appreciation Night as the Rush battle the New Mexico Goatheads. The team will be taking the ice in specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off after the final horn in another live jersey auction!

Sunday, March 7, 4:05 p.m. - Faith and Family Night

Celebrate Faith, Family, and Hockey! Join us at Slumberland Furniture Ice at The Monument Ice Arena for Faith and Family Night as the Rush take on the New Mexico Goatheads.

Saturday, March 13 - First Responders Night

Join us as we honor the brave heroes who keep our community safe every day for First Responders Night, brought to you by Firehouse Brewing Company! We're taking on the Allen Americans for an inspiring night dedicated to our local first responders.

Friday, March 26 - Rock N' Rush Night

TURN IT UP TO ELEVEN! Get ready to rock for Rock N' Rush Night as we take on the Idaho Steelheads. Throw on your favorite band tee, bring the noise, and let's ROCK THE RINK!

Saturday, March 27 - Rush Fights Cancer

Standing together in the fight. Join us for Rush Fights Cancer, sponsored by Vitalant, as we take on the Idaho Steelheads in the series finale.

The team will be taking the ice in specialty jerseys, so stick around after the final horn for your chance to win a game-worn jersey during our live specialty jersey auction! A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Monument Health Foundation.

Friday, April 9 - Youth Sports Night

Calling all young athletes, coaches, and sports fans! Join us for Youth Sports Night as the Rush take on the Tulsa Oilers in game two of a three-game series. Bring the whole team out for a high-energy night of hockey and youth sports celebration!

Saturday, April 10 - Racing Night

It's the final home game of the regular season! The Rush are bringing the speed and intensity for Racing Night, presented by KT Connections, as we finish the regular season.

At the end of the night, it's the Bud Light warmup jersey auction with a portion of the proceeds going to Folds of Honor.

2026-27 Rapid City Rush season tickets, mini plans, and group experiences are on sale now! You can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from July 28, 2026

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