Vote Nugget: Voting Opens for 2025-26 ECHL Mascot of the Year

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that Nugget is in the running for the 2025-26 ECHL Mascot of the Year, and Rush fans can help him take home the title.

From now through Friday, July 31st at 9:59 p.m. MDT, Rush Nation can cast their ballots for Nugget.

The only mascot the Rush have ever known, Nugget has been a fixture in the Rapid City and Black Hills communities since 2008. The beloved donkey is one of the most recognizable figures in the local area, never failing to put smiles on faces year after year.

In addition to his unwavering support- and his usual hijinks- at every Rush home game, Nugget participates in over 75 events each year throughout the Black Hills.

Fans have the entire work week to vote for Nugget and make their voices heard. The winner of the leaguewide award will be announced on Monday, August 3rd.

2026-27 Rapid City Rush season tickets, mini plans, and group experiences are on sale now! You can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from July 28, 2026

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