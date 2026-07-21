Rush Bring Back Cole Tymkin

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, forward Cole Tymkin has re-signed with the club for the 2026-27 season.

Tymkin, 27, joined the Rush following the March 13th trade with Wheeling that also sent Eric Parker to Rapid City. Following the trade, Tymkin suited up in 11 games with the Rush and scored a goal in the club's April 12th victory at Utah. He also picked up two fighting majors.

"I am really looking forward to playing a full season in Rapid City," said Tymkin. "In my short time finishing the season with the Rush, I really enjoyed the fans and community. It reminded me a lot of my hometown. After seeing the recent signings and talking with Dave, I'm really excited about how our roster is coming together. I think we have the pieces to make it a very exciting and successful season. I can't wait to get back to Rapid City, get to work with the guys, and do everything I can to help bring a winning team to the fans. See you all soon!"

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound forward brought toughness and physicality mixed with skill into his first full season last year. Tymkin recorded ten points in 49 games (5g+5a) between Wheeling and Rapid City. In total, he has played 73 professional games and collected 18 points (10g+8a).

"Bringing Cole back is a good win for our team identity," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He brings a mix of grit and toughness, and his constant willingness to stick up for his teammates makes him the kind of player every coach wants in their locker room."

A native of Rainy River, Ontario, Tymkin played four years collegiately at Brock University in Ontario. At the junior level, he played 199 games across four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (4): Ryan Wagner, Logan Nelson, Rasmus Ekström, Cole Tymkin

Defensemen (1): Eric Parker

2026-27 Rapid City Rush season tickets and mini plans are on sale now! You can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from July 21, 2026

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