Nailers Re-Sign Aidan Sutter

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers defenseman Aidan Sutter

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers defenseman Aidan Sutter(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers are excited to announce their first player signing of the 2026 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Aidan Sutter to an ECHL contract.

Sutter, 23, is coming off of his first full professional season, as he recorded three goals, six assists, nine points, and a +9 rating in 47 regular season contests with Wheeling. The blueliner then appeared in ten of the club's 17 games during the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Aidan's first big moment from the 2025-26 season came in the second game of the campaign, when he scored his first career goal at Maine on October 25th. Sutter also enjoyed a three-game point streak in January, which helped to kickstart a five-game winning streak for the team. The end of the regular season was another strong stretch for Aidan, as he posted a +8 rating with three assists over the course of the final 12 games.

The Nailers first acquired the Kamloops, British Columbia native in a trade with the Florida Everblades in December of 2023. By that point, Sutter had appeared in six tilts with Florida, but elected to attend the University of Calgary, where he played parts of two seasons, including an appearance in the 2024 University Cup (Canada's equivalent to the NCAA National Tournament). Aidan ultimately joined Wheeling in February of 2025 and finished the 2024-25 slate with two assists in 17 games. His ECHL career regular season totals are three goals, eight assists, and 11 points in 70 matches.

Prior to turning pro, Sutter played four seasons of junior hockey for the WHL's Everett Silvertips. During that time, he amassed 11 goals, 49 assists, 60 points, and a +37 rating in 183 games. His most productive season with the Silvertips came in 2022-23, when he led his squad in scoring by defensemen with 38 points. Aidan also served as an alternate captain that year.

Aidan Sutter and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2026-27 season in Indy on Friday, October 16th. The first home game is Saturday, October 24th against the Toledo Walleye. For information about season tickets, group tickets, ticket packages, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL or visit wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from July 28, 2026

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