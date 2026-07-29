Goatheads Add Russian Forward Artem Pugachev

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

New Mexico Goatheads News Release







The New Mexico Goatheads have added international experience to their inaugural roster with the signing of forward Artem Pugachev to an ECHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Pugachev joins New Mexico after spending the past four seasons playing professionally in Russia's VHL. The 2026-27 season will mark his first time playing in North America.

"Artem is a dynamic player who competes at a high pace and brings a strong two-way presence to the ice," said Head Coach Zack Stortini. "We are confident that his energetic playing style and commitment in all areas of the game will make him a valuable addition to the New Mexico Goatheads."

Pugachev is coming off his most productive professional season, appearing in 54 regular-season games with Izhstal Izhevsk in 2025-26 and recording career highs with five goals, eight assists and 13 points. He also added a goal in five playoff appearances.

He began his professional career with Zvezda Moskva in 2022-23, recording seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 37 games. Pugachev spent two seasons with Zvezda before splitting the 2024-25 campaign between Yunison-Moskva and Molot Perm.

Prior to turning professional, Pugachev spent the 2021-22 season in Finland with KalPa U20. He recorded 19 points (10 goals, 9 assists) in 35 regular-season games before adding two goals in eight playoff contests.

Pugachev becomes the latest addition to the Goatheads' inaugural roster as New Mexico continues building toward its first season in franchise history.

The Goatheads open the 2026-27 regular season on Friday, Oct. 16, against the Idaho Steelheads at the Rio Rancho Events Center.







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