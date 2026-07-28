Tabor Heaslip Gears up for his Rookie Season with the Mavericks

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Tabor Heaslip, who is set to begin his rookie season after making his professional debut for the Mavericks late last year.

Heaslip returns to the Mavericks after appearing in five games at the end of the 2025-26 season. The 24-year-old brings his speed and tenacity to the Mavericks after an impressive college career. Heaslip dressed for his first pro game against the Tulsa Oilers on April 8th and quickly made an impact. In just his second professional game, Heaslip notched his first multi-point performance, recording both a goal and an assist against the Thunder. He finished his five-game stint with a plus/minus rating of +2.

Before turning pro, Heaslip had an impressive four-year career at the University of Connecticut (UConn) appearing in all 148 games, scoring 18 goals with 36 assists for 54 career points. During his senior season, he was named the Hockey East Best Defensive Forward of the Year. Heaslip was also a two-time captain for the Huskies, serving as the alternate captain during his junior year, while being named the captain throughout his senior year, helping lead the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and back-to-back- Hockey East Championship appearances.

Heaslip will look to build on the strong start to his professional career as he joins the Mavericks for his first full season in Kansas City. The Mavericks begin action when they open the 2026-27 season at home against the Rapid City Rush on October 17th (7:05 PM) and 18th (6:05 PM). Tickets are available now by calling 816-252-7825 or by visiting kcmavericks.com/tickets.







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