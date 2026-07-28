Royals Re-Sign Forwards Jeremy Michel, Austin Saint for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forwards Jeremy Michel and Austin Saint have re-signed with the club for the 2026-27 season.

Michel, 24, enters his second professional season following a 30-point (12g-18a) campaign in 61 regular season games and five 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff games as a Royal. The Lévis, Quebec native signed his first professional contract with Reading ahead of the 2025-26 season after three years at the University of Moncton in U Sports where he recorded 80 points (32g-48a), 24 penalty minutes and a +21 rating across 87 games. Selected in the seventh round, 217th overall, by the St. Louis Blues in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Michel added 14 points (5g-9a) in 19 U Sports Playoff career games.

"I am excited to be back in Reading for another season," stated Michel. "I can't wait to see the fans on Opening Night."

"Jeremy is an exceptional talent and loves the game, he drives energy through our group," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He earned everything he got last year, now coming him he will start with a large role and I am excited to see where he can take it. He is a guy that we want to build around, he does it right."

In the 2024-25 season, Michel was a point-per-game skater with a team-high 29 points (15g-14a) during the regular season with an additional eight points (4g-4a) in seven U Sports Playoff games - also leading the team in points during the postseason.

Prior to his U Sports career, the 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot forward played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Val-d'Or Foreurs where he totaled 216 points (83g-133a), 69 penalty minutes and a -81 rating across 294 career games.

Saint, 25, enters his third-full professional season after a 20-point (9g-11a) campaign in 55 games between Greenville, Cincinnati and Reading. After being acquired from Cincinnati on January 15th, the Bonnyville, Alberta native recorded 14 points (7g-7a) in 32 regular season games, plus skated in three 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff games as a Royal. Across 123 professional career games, all in the ECHL, Saint has amassed 51 points (25g-26a) and 81 penalty minutes.

"I am very excited to be back in Reading this upcoming season," stated Saint. "I can't wait to get back, put in the work with the boys and build on what we had last year."

"Austin is a hard working player who competes hard, he brings it every day," stated Peters. "He has a style of play that is hard to play against and when he does it that way he can create space for teammates and put pucks in the net. He wants to get better and we look forward to working with him to help him achieve that."

Prior to opening his pro career with Greenville in 2023-24, the 5'11", 190-pound, right-shot forward played two seasons at Royal Military College in USports, where he logged 52 points (30g-22a) in 54 games, recording a team-high in goals and points both seasons.

Royals 2026-27 roster (7):

Forward (3): Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Austin Saint

Defensemen (4): Miles Gendron, Artem Kulakov, Jack Page, Carter Schade







ECHL Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.