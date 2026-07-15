Defenseman Kurtis Henry Re-Signs with Cincinnati Ahead of 2026-27

Published on July 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that defenseman Kurtis Henry has re-signed for the 2026-27 season. With his signing, Henry is the first defenseman to sign with the Cincinnati Cyclones ahead of the new campaign.

Henry, 26, is set to skate in his second full season as a professional after starting 2025-26 with the Florida Everblades before being traded to the Cyclones in Feb. 27, 2026. Henry would log an assist in 20 appearances with Cincinnati. The Niagara Falls, Ontario native anchored the blue line for a total of 47 games and four assists including his time in Florida.

"One of our main priorities this offseason was bolstering our blueline. Kurtis is a player I have followed since his time at UPEI where he was one of the top players in all of USports. He provides us with a big body on the back end and is an extremely dependable defender," said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "Once he started to get comfortable late in the season, his game began to take off and I have no doubt that this is going to be a big season for him."

"Kurtis takes pride in the defensive side of the game but also has an offensive side that I am confident he will soon discover at the pro level, due in part to his ability to break pucks out and get pucks to the net from the blueline," he added. "He is a great teammate and really fits in well with the culture we are building in Cincinnati. I am excited to see what he can do as a second-year pro defenseman."

At the collegiate level, Henry recorded 13 goals and 60 assists (73 points) over the span of his 106 career games with the University of Prince Edward Island. During his tenure as a Panther, he also represented Canada at the FISU World University Games, where he anchored his home country to a Universiade gold medal. At the junior level, Henry spent three seasons in the OHL with the Erie Otters. In his final season (2019-20), Henry wore the assistant captain's "A" for the program.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from July 15, 2026

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