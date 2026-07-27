Stingrays Trade the Rights of Defenseman Reilly Webb to Jacksonville for Future Considerations

Published on July 27, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced today they have traded the rights of defenseman Reilly Webb to the Jacksonville Icemen for future considerations.

Webb, 27, has spent the majority of his first two professional seasons with South Carolina after he was acquired in a trade with the Bloomington Bison ahead of the 2024-25 season. In his rookie year, the Stoney Creek, Ontario native had 12 points (3g, 9a) in 68 games with a +28 rating, which was tied for sixth best amongst defensemen in the ECHL that season.

This past year, Webb skated in 37 games for South Carolina logging four points (2g, 2a). In March, the blue liner inked an American Hockey League deal with Hershey after he signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Bears in January. With Hershey, Webb added three assists in 16 games.

Prior to turning pro, Webb spent four seasons at Acadia University where he was an alternate captain in the 2023-24 season. Drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Webb played in 198 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Saginaw Spirit and Hamilton Bulldogs from 2016 until 2020.

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The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum for Opening Night, presented by MUSC Health, on Saturday, October 17th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from July 27, 2026

Stingrays Trade the Rights of Defenseman Reilly Webb to Jacksonville for Future Considerations - South Carolina Stingrays

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