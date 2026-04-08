Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from Loan to the Solar Bears
Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled forward Spencer Kersten from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.
In 112 ECHL games, the Waterloo, Ontario native has 101 points (46g-55a). Kersten has also appeared in 19 AHL games over two seasons with Belleville and Syracuse posting two goals.
Kersten signed a one-year AHL contract with the Crunch prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.
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