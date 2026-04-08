Details Announced for Weekend Home Games

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today details for the upcoming home games this weekend.

On Friday night, the Thunder will be hosting the Kansas City Mavericks for the final time this year.

Friday is jammed packed with our final QuikTrip Buy In of the season. Fans can get a complimentary upper-level ticket voucher that can be redeemed for an actual ticket. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location and then bring them to the Thunder office, box office or the night of the game. Fans can also upgrade into the lower level for a small fee. Save time by getting your buy in voucher online HERE.

Help us honor the alumni from the championship-winning teams in our glass suite. Players from the 1993-94 and 1994-95 CHL Title teams will be in attendance for the game. Fans can sit with them and enjoy a taco buffet, two drink tickets for just $100. To purchase, click HERE and use code ALUMNI.

Friday night is also Best Body Shop Night. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative patch, courtesy of Best Body Shop.

On Sunday afternoon, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products and Rose Harvest Design.

Sunday is our final Storybook Sunday Kids Club, presented by Children's Mercy. Bring the kids and meet Belle on the concourse and get your picture taken.

Finally, Sunday is our annual Fandemonium game. Throughout the day, fans will have a chance to win free prizes that have been donated from Thunder partners.

Due to the potential for severe weather this weekend, Toyota Fan Fest is being rescheduled to Saturday, April 18. The festivities will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.

The Thunder closes their four-game road trip tonight in Texas against Allen. Faceoff is set for 7:10 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale for the rest of the season Catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena.







ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.