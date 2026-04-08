Steelheads Outlasted by Grizzlies 3-2 in Final Meeting

Published on April 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







West Valley City, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (40-22-6-1) fell to the Utah Grizzlies (28-32-8-1) 3-2 on Tuesday night inside Maverik Center. The Steelheads next hit the ice for a three-game set against the Tulsa Oilers beginning Friday, April 10. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm MT from the BOK Center.

Seven minutes into the first period, the Grizzlies opened the scoring as Cy LeClerc capitalized on the power play, sneaking a puck through Ben Kraws for a 1-0 Utah lead.

Shortly after the Utah goal, Idaho captain Nick Canade dropped the gloves with Nicholas Niemo at center ice in an attempt to spark the Steelheads bench.

The spark was found seven minutes later, when the Steelheads tied the game 1-1 after Adam Ingram connected with Robbie Holmes in the right circle, with Holmes beating Utah goaltender Hunter Miska to even the score heading into the middle frame.

Late into the second period, John Gelatt put Utah ahead once more after outracing the Idaho defense for a breakaway tally to net his 11th of the season and give the Grizzlies the lead heading into the third period.

That lead didn't last long into the third, as Kaleb Pearson found another Idaho equalizer just four minutes in by jumping on a loose puck and beating Miska in tight for a 2-2 tie.

The last laugh went to Utah, however, as shortly after Ryan Rosborough capitalized on a rebound bid in the crease to give the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead that they carried until the final buzzer.

Idaho's Ben Kraws made 37 saves in the loss, while Utah's Hunter Miska turned aside 30 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Ryan Rosborough (UTA, 1-0-1, +1, 3 shots)

2) Colby Enns (UTA, 0-2-2, Even, 1 shot)

3) John Gelatt (UTA, 1-0-1, +2, 5 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads' flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from April 8, 2026

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